The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens have officially announced their inactives list with kickoff for their Week 12 matchup right around the corner.

And with those inactives that were officially announced on Sunday, we finally have a bit more clarity as it relates to what to expect for Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher, who was involved in some off-the-field drama heading into Week 12.

Let's break down the latest on the Texans and Ravens' absences with a pivotal game for each side right around the corner:

Houston Texans Inactives

WR Kayshon Boutte

TE Brevin Jordan

DE Danielle Hunter

OL Keylan Rutledge

OL Nate Thomas

OL Blake Fisher

As we can see from the Texans' inactives, Fisher will officially be held out from this week's game against the Ravens as a healthy scratch––marking a rare absence for Houston's former second-rounder and current primary jumbo tackle, but one that comes as a result of Fisher's latest actions recorded earlier this week.

Fisher was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a female over the weekend, which had been showcased in a 16-second video that surfaced over the weekend where Fisher was seen pushing a woman amid a heated argument.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans were reached out to for comment about the situation involving Fisher, but didn't add much clarity.

“We are aware of the incident involving Blake Fisher and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tackle Blake Fisher (57) in action during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No police report has been filed on Fisher as of Saturday afternoon, according to Wilson.

However, now that the Texans' inactives are out, we now know that the gathering information process will result in Fisher being ruled out against Baltimore––which does result in a key chance on Houston's offensive line unit when they're running jumbo package personnel on Sunday.

Without Fisher, it likely means that Trent Brown will be the next man in line to claim the Texans' jumbo tackle role, as he's reportedly been benched as Houston's starting right tackle against Baltimore while Braden Smith gets the nod for the first time this year.

The Texans won't just be without Fisher either. Kayshon Boutte will be missing out with a hip injury suffered against the Colts. Keylan Rutledge will miss his second game of the year with a stinger, and Danielle Hunter's absence only continues from his hamstring injury suffered in practice ahead of Week 10.

There's still a lot of talent around the field for the Texans to work with––but knowing that things won't be at 100% does make the task just a tad bit tougher against the Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens Inactives

RB Adam Randall

WR Elijah Sarratt

RG Vega Ioane

DL Nnamdi Madubuike

DL Aeneas Peebles

CB Chandler Rivers

S Jaylinn Hawkins

As for who the Ravens will be without this Sunday, they won't be without some key inactives to account for as well.

The most notable of those absences might be none other than starting rookie lineman Vega Ioane, who injured his hand in practice earlier this week that left the Ravens to downgrade his status for Sunday, and led to the second missed game of his career thus far.

The Ravens will also be down a couple of pieces on the defensive side due to injury, such as Nnamdi Madubuike and Jaylinn Hawkins. And while his name doesn't show up on the injury report, Lamar Jackson's loss will continue to be felt on this Baltimore offense as they still try to escape their current six-game losing streak.

Kickoff between the Texans and Ravens lands at 12 p.m. CT in Reliant Stadium, where a win for Houston would mark the very first time this year that Houston claims a win in back-to-back home games.

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