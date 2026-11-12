Texans' Injury Report Raises Concerns on Woody Marks, Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Houston Texans have released their second of three injury reports of the week heading into their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

And for one of the few times this season, the Texans' Thursday injury report happened to showcase a few more concerns from what was shown on the first day of practice–– particularly in the case of two key offensive pieces: running back Woody Marks and wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

Let's take a look at the latest on the Texans' injury report only a few days away from Week 10's matchup

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/12)

DNP

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (groin/personal)

RB Woody Marks (knee)

TE Brevin Jordan (finger/foot)

WR Marvin Harrison (hamstring)

OL Keylan Rutledge (neck/shoulder)

LIMITED

RB David Montgomery (groin)

DE Will Anderson (ankle)

DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)

FULL

WR Tank Dell (hand/shoulder)

S Reed Blankenship (hand/concussion)

CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring)

LB Jake Hummel (groin)

OL Blake Fisher (thumb)

Something that immediately sticks out from the Texans' Thursday injury report that wasn't present on their previous one: both Marks and Harrison Jr. were DNP in practice with their respective issues.

It'd be a noteworthy, but also rare absence for both players in the event they were set to miss this weekend's action in Cleveland.

Marks (knee) has been active in every game for the Texans so far this season. Throughout the past three weeks since David Montgomery has been sidelined with his groin issue, Marks has been the leader in Houston's backfield, claiming a lion's share of the offensive reps.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During last week's game against the LA Chargers, Marks put together 18 carries for 70 yards (3.9 yards per carry), making it his fourth-straight game logging over 70 all-purpose yards.

If he were to miss any time at all for Week 10, his absence could wind up being significant for a Texans backfield that's been stuck without Montgomery, and could continue to be against the Browns, depending on how his status shifts heading into the weekend.

In the event both were to miss out on Sunday, the Texans would be down to just two players in their running back room: veteran Dare Ogunbowale and recently-signed Emari Demercado.

In Harrison Jr.'s case, he also has yet to miss a game for the Texans this season since his arrival. His only missed game of the season came back in Week 5 when he was with the Arizona Cardinals and was left to sit out knowing that a trade to send him out to Houston was imminent.

His absence––if he were to miss this week with a hamstring ailment––would slim the Texans' receiver room down once more, considering they just had to deal with the loss of Jaylin Noel after Week 7 against the New York Giants.

That means more involvement for Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte, and especially so if the Texans' backfield is without its top two contributors in Marks and Montgomery.

Another injury to keep an eye on for someone who still practiced in limited capacity? Defensive end Danielle Hunter, who was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, yet popped up as a late entry on Thursday with a hamstring issue.

Perhaps it's nothing to worry about for the veteran defender. But those hamstring injuries can be tricky depending on the severity, especially for a 32-year-old edge rusher. So he'll remain a name to monitor alongside Marks and Harrison Jr. as the Texans release their final injury report after Friday's practice.

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