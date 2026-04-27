Texans Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

The Houston Texans, in the midst of their eight selections throughout the 2026 draft, had five of those in day three.

Oftentimes, not every day three pick or late-round selection is destined to make the cut for the opening-day roster for one reason or another. But in the case of Houston's incoming class, there's an intriguing batch of candidates who already appear to have a good case at finding a depth spot in the months ahead.

Here's a look at three selections from the Texans who could have the best shot of making a bid for the roster come time for September:

Febechi Nwaiwu | OL, Oklahoma

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nwaiwu was the Texans' top pick on day three in the first 10 picks of round four, so he's probably got the best chance on this list to make the roster as is, simply based on the investment put into him.

But Nwaiwu will also be a nice developmental piece on Houston's offensive line, who's experienced with proven versatility at multiple positions. On paper, he projects to be a depth option initially in year one, then can compete for a steadier starting spot further down the line.

The competition for the Texans' depth chart on the interior could be a fierce battle between veterans and now two incoming rookies joining the fold. But expect Nwaiwu to be an easy choice to keep on the depth chart.

Kamari Ramsey | S, USC

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The first pick of the fifth round, Ramsey effectively adds another chess piece to an already loaded Texans secondary with his standout physicality and versatility.

He can play in the box and fill in at nickel as he did this past season with the Trojans. He has the athleticism to play well in man coverage, but also has the physical tools and alertness to be effective in the run game too; all of which gives him a route to make an instant impact in multiple ways from day one.

Expect Ramsey to be a finishing touch on what might've already been the best secondary in the NFL before entering the draft, and someone who gives Houston much-needed safety depth that didn't come quite as easily in 2025.

Aiden Fisher | LB, Indiana

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after a defensive stop against the Oregon Ducks during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Texans selecting another linebacker ahead of Aiden Fisher in fourth-rounder Wade Woodaz certainly won't prohibit the Indiana captain from making a real push for a roster spot himself.

He might be Houston's last pick off the board at 243, and does lack the ideal NFL size, measuring in at just 6-foot, 230 pounds. Still, he checks a ton of the boxes you'd expect a Texans linebacker to have: athletic, experienced, physical, and matches that with proven college production as a First-Team All-American.

That alone will quickly make him a favorite of DeMeco Ryans on the defensive side, and combining that with the value he can present on special teams right off the bat, he'll have an interesting outside chance of making the Texans' final cut.

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