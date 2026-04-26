Texans Draft Class 2026: Full Grades for Every Pick

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially come to a close. And for the Houston Texans, they brought in a fresh wave of eight new prospects with their selections across all three days, effectively providing both sides of the ball with a spark of new talent.

Let's sort through each name that the Texans brought in and hand out a grade for each, shaking out how strongly (or poorly) Houston fared in their choices down the board:

R1, P26: Keylan Rutledge | OG, Georgia Tech

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans kicked off day one by prioritizing their offensive front, and specifically the interior by trading up two spots with the Buffalo Bills at 26 to land their new Georgia Tech mauler.

Rutledge offers Houston's knack for standout toughness and grit in the trenches, maybe more than any other offensive line prospect on the board, with a calling card centered around his proficiency in the run game.

Offensive line was always bound to be a priority to address early for Houston, moreso interior than tackle, and it's a great decision to do so considering how their last couple of seasons have panned out in terms of their protection.

As long as Rutledge can make a smooth transition out of his typical spot at right guard into center, and maybe left guard down the line, this is a steady, foundational investment that rounds out Houston's refined offensive front.

R2, P36: Kayden McDonald | DT, Ohio St.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates after sacking Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nick Poulos (8) in the first half at the Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is where the Texans nailed the draft. Typically, when a team is tasked with deciding on an early-day two pick, it's a perfect opportunity to steal some of the class’s better talents that snuck out of round one, and thus make for a big value pickup for those on the receiving end.

﻿That's exactly what Houston made happen in round two by scooping up McDonald. They had to trade up two slots to get him in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, just like they did for Rutledge, but the cost of swapping day two and three picks is extremely negligible.

McDonald’s not a perfect scheme fit, having played in an odd-front with the Buckeyes to now pairing next to Sheldon Rankins on the inside of Houston's line. That's a nonfactor when looking at his selection in the big picture.

More importantly, McDonald checks off two major boxes for what tends to make a home run selection in any draft: he fills a big roster need at defensive tackle, and there's a real case he was the best defensive prospect left on the board at 38. That makes it hard to give this pick anything less than a massive thumbs up.

R2, P59: Marlin Klein | TE, Michigan

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first big surprise of the Texans' draft came with their selection at the end of day two with Martin Klein; one of several blocking-centric tight ends picked up around this range on the board.

Houston was clearly in the market to attack their tight end room with a young spark like Klein, and someone who they can develop as a supporting piece behind Dalton Schultz.

A top 60 pick is rich, though, even when factoring in the mid-day three-run at the position. With the edge and wide receiver talent still left around this range, it felt like there were more players who could have a bigger impact from where they landed.

R4, P106: Febechi Nwaiwu | OG, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners running back Xavier Robinson (24) after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston started their third day of picks with a bit of a head-scratcher in Nwaiwu.

Sure, while there is value in bolstering their offensive line with more depth and versatility, the Texans already accomplished that in round one by picking up Rutledge. So it's pretty clear who's going to get the majority of reps competing for either left guard or center early on.

Nwaiwu was also graded as a better fit towards the end of day three rather than the very start of it too. That makes this pick feel like another case of prioritizing need over talent, and that can get messy quickly if things go south.

W pairing together a potential reach with a bit of a redundant selection on their offensive interior, this one might be the most questionable decision Caserio and Co. made across all three days. At the very least, his versatility to move around upfront does help raise his floor.

R4, P123: Wade Woodaz | LB, Clemson

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (LB28) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of two linebackers to be selected by Houston on the third day, Woodaz offers complementary speed in the second level of the defense that projects to work well in coverage.

Having the security of his presence behind both Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o offers a bit of a differing skillset, and perhaps more importantly, depth at the position in a season that both names are on expiring contracts.

The argument could be made that other linebackers would've been a better play in this range, but he does fill an outstanding roster need that was right to prioritize on day three. That's makes for a passing grade.

R5, P141: Kamari Ramsey | DB, USC

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of my favorite picks of the draft for Houston: Ramsey brings the right type of tough mindset, athletic tools, and physicality consistently coveted within their defense.

Ramsey instantly fills in the Texans' depth within their secondary as a dynamic fit to play both nickel, in the box, and deep safety with the right development. Having that versatility to throw into any secondary is a great asset to have on hand.

It might be tough for Ramsey to initially crack a major role into the Texans' defense with how elite the group already projects to be.

But above anything, his talent is apparent. So he'll at least gun for what should be a strong depth role behind both Reed Blankenship and Jalen Pitre and be yet another chess piece for DeMeco Ryans to work with in the secondary.

R6, P204: Lewis Bond | WR, Boston College

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) warms up before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bond isn't the flashiest, most explosive pass-catcher in the class, and doesn't have elite physicals either.

What he does have is a ton of technically sound traits as both a route-runner paired with incredible hands that allowed him to find his way to becoming Boston College's all-time leader in single-season receptions.

He projects to fill into a slot-centric receiver who's best utilized in the short game; a skillset that can add depth behind Tank Dell in that third receiver spot, and could be valued early in year one if he's slated to miss any extended time.

More than likely, he'll be looking to cement himself as one of the final wideouts on the Texans' 53-man roster in training camp. If he manages to do so, this pick might end up looking a bit better come September.

R7, P243: Aiden Fisher | LB, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher (4) reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The second position Houston decided to double dip on in the draft, Fisher offers a lot of clear traits you'd expect the Texans to value in a linebacker.

Fast, physical, athletic, competitive, team captain. Combine that with a championship pedigree and a First-Team All-American selection in 2025 from his time with the Hoosiers, and that gave Houston even further incentive to fill him in as their last pick of all three days.

As with any seventh-round dart throw, Fisher might not equate to much. But if the cards fall just right, he has the experience and proven production that make him an interesting look at being an impact player in the NFL in a couple of years’ time.

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