Two Texans Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The Houston Texans have finally closed the book on the 2026 NFL Draft, bringing in a batch of eight new prospects into the mix, and addressing a fair amount of lingering roster needs in the process.

But as the Texans' new rookie class comes into the fold, it means there's bound to be an additional batch of competition stirring up the mix for next season's roster that might inevitably uproot a couple of projected starters from those roles.

In particular, there's two names on the Texans roster who stick out as ones who may have fallen down the depth chart from where they previously sat just a few day prior.

And while a lot of time remains with offseason training and preseason before that lineup is fully shaken out, here's who to circle as early intriguing candidates to watch in those upcoming roster battles:

Jake Andrews | C

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during a play in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jake Andrews faces a whole lot more competition when it comes to being named the Texans' starting center from where things stood heading into Thursday night.

Not only did they decide to bring in Georgia Tech's Keylan Rutledge with their first-rounder to let him compete at either left guard––or the more likely option, center––but they used their first selection on day three on Oklahoma offensive lineman Febezi Nwaiwu; a versatile option who could also have his best chance to start at center.

Both additions, along with free agent addition Evan Brown from last month, who has similar interior versatility, mean that Jake Andrews will have his work cut out to claim a starting spot on Houston's offensive line come Week One.

The most likely option, at least on paper, looks like the Texans could roll with a three-man interior of Teller-Rutledge-Ingram, and the depth behind tem to sort itself out through competition in camp.

Even then, Andrews might not be a shoo-in as a 53-man roster guy just yet, despite starting over half of the season upfront in 2025.

Tommy Togiai | DT

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) reacts after a defensive play against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans were able to get their hands on one of the bigger steals within the first two days of the draft by landing on Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in a trade up to pick 36; a high-end run defender and top-tier prospect who some touted as the best at his position in the class.

In doing so, it puts Tommy Togiai's spot as a starter on Houston's interior in some jeopardy.

Togiai was a pleasant surprise for the Texans in the back half of last season after being a practice squad elevation to then becoming a weekly piece of their defensive line pairing next to Sheldon Rankins in the middle.

Those factors alone make him a real candidate to start once again at the start of next season, especially if his training camp and preseason are notably impressive.

But McDonald has the talent and draft stock to give Houton extra incentive to get their second-round pick reps early; especially as he fills their desire to plug up the run better in the middle, and refines their interior altogether with explosive athleticism to allow Houston's elite edge duo to feast.

When September rolls around, the Texans' four-man defensive front feels pretty likely to have both Rankins and McDonald lining up in the middle.

And for Togiai, that then places him as a rotational piece on the depth chart along with free agent signing Logan Hall for what projects to be a solid, yet lesser role on Houston's front from before.

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