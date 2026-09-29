Texans Lose Practice Squad WR to Bengals, But They Shouldn't Sweat It

Heading into Week 4 of the NFL action, the Houston Texans have found themselves as the latest victim of getting a practice squad player stolen from them.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals have signed veteran wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley from the Texans' practice squad.

A return: Bengals are signing WR Mitch Tinsley off the Texans practice squad and on to their active roster. Tinsley was in Cincinnati’s camp this summer, but signed with Houston’s practice squad. And now he is back. pic.twitter.com/GaCUPEm1wM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2026

Tinsley, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound three-year league veteran, had been in the building with the Texans for a little less than a month before the Bengals' latest move. He was brought onto Houston's practice squad at the beginning of September following the events of cutdown day, yet wasn't able to suit up for a regular season game for his tenure on the roster.

Fast forward to the end of the month, and now Tinsley is back to Cincinnati; the roster he was on before he was cut and signed to the Texans, and where he had spent the entire 2025 season.

So of course, seeing Tinsley head elsewhere is a loss for the Texans roster and their receiving depth. However, when looking deeper into his role, is his departure really one Houston should be worried about?

Not one bit.

Mitchell Tinsley Missed His Best Opportunity in Houston

Really, Tinsley's fit in Houston—or lack thereof—Houston isn't any indictment on him as a player.

He proved to have some value with Cincinnati in 2025 as a depth wideout, who recorded eight receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns, which tends to have an appeal for a Texans roster lacking real potency at their receiver position.

But when looking at the path forward for Tinsley with the Texans, it's hard to imagine a world where he finds a bigger role than what he had on the practice squad.

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley (82) attempts to catch a pass against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look no further than the Texans' receiver situation last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nico Collins was bound to be absent for a second straight game. Houston came fresh off a game in which they scored six total points without him. They desperately needed a spark in the passing game and only had four active receivers on the 53-man roster.

On paper, it felt like a perfect opportunity for the Texans to elevate Tinsley and see what he had in a regular season game setting. Instead, he was left on the practice squad, sixth-round rookie wideout Lewis Bond would be elevated, and he saw a total of nine offensive snaps while Houston's offense out of sorts once again.

So as Collins is back in the lineup once again, and the Texans get more opportunities for guys like Kayshon Boutte and Jaylin Noel in the weeks ahead, where are the opportunities going to come from for Tinsley? It's hard to see anything of true value coming to form.

Bottom Line & What's Next

Now, the Texans see Tinsley go back to his previous home of Cincinnati, he gets a traditional 53-man spot instead of lingering on the practice squad, and he ends a brief four-week stint in which Houston, where he might've not gotten the reps he was hoping for.

With the Bengals' offense led by Joe Burrow, that involvement for Tinsley feels destined to change, while the Texans didn't seem to have many plans in place for him anyways. So in reality, this result feels like a bit of a win for both parties.

As for where the Texans go from here, they obviously have a practice squad spot that's newly opened now that Tinsley isn't in the picture. Expect Houston to fill that void in the days ahead, whether that be with another pass-catcher or another position of need.

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