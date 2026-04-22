Texans NFL Draft Rumors: What’s Real, What’s Smoke & What to Watch

The Houston Texans are right around the corner before kicking off their 2026 NFL Draft action, which means there's been no shortage of rumors and intel–– some real and some smoke–– encircling both the team for how things could shake out across the three days in Pittsburgh.

Let's sort through exactly what buzz to surround the Texans in recent weeks could be something to look a bit deeper into, or should be nothing to take much stock in at all with the week of the draft officially upon us:

What's Real: A Possible First-Round Trade-Down

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio walks on the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

To no surprise, the Texans might be well within the market to trade down from their first-round pick for what would be a third-consecutive draft.

In both 2025 and 2024, doing so has allowed Houston and their front office to land a bit of Nick Caserio's coveted draft flexibility.

He and this front office may have the perfect setup to do so again with sources like ESPN's Adam Schefter hinting towards teams like the Arizona Cardinals trading into the end of the first round to select Alabama's Ty Simpson.

If the Texans can get a similar deal like last year's first-round trade down with the New York Giants—one that moved them from 25th overall to 34th along with a 2025 and 2026 third-rounder—that's a dangerously possible (and wise) decision that could be pulled out from under Caserio's sleeve.

What's Smoke: Denzel Boston, Colton Hood's 30 Visits

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans have had reported top-30 visits with two eye-catching projected first-round prospects who haven't quite fit the criteria of most of their otheir high-end pre-draft meetings: that's Washington wideout Denzel Boston and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

#Washington WR Denzel Boston, a likely first-rounder, is on his final Top 30 visit with the #Dolphins today, source says. He’s also had #Commanders and #Texans this week. pic.twitter.com/LS8iVzo8yY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2026

Most of the Texans' reported top-30 visits, as it relates to projected first-rounders, have been either offensive or defensive lineman. These two are the lone exceptions. However, it doesn't seem too likely that either of those meetings mean much at all for their chances of landing in H-Town.

Now, if either wound up falling to 28, it's not to say that either will be completely off their draft board. In fact, both have the talent worthy of coming off the board in that range— if not higher. And if the Texans really wanted to make a draft night surprise, maybe either is in the mix as a possible selection.

The Texans just appear far more likely to target similarly valued prospects at different positions at 28, or trade down with another team if none are left.

Houston's moves across the offseason have shown they're confident in each of those position groups, and thus appear unlikely to make a steep investment in either in the first round. Instead they turn their attention to another larger area of need on either the offensive or defensive line.

What to Watch For: Multiple OL Selected in First 2 Days

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) sets the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Texans have never selected more than one offensive linemen in the first five rounds of any draft since Nick Caserio has been hired as general manager in 2021.

That could change this week by Houston selecting two offensive lineman by as early as the end of day two.

Several top tackles make sense for the Texans at 28 if they stick and pick, or at the top of the second if they trade down. Day two should also have several interior prospects that Houston could incorporate as depth for both guard and center, and round out their offensive line depth in all areas.

Houston has been prone to many draft shakeups and surprises in recent years. But on paper, the Texans look primed for an increased focus upfront on the offensive line early on the board from what's been shown in past classes.

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