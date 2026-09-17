Texans Release QB, Sign Former Titans WR Amid Nico Collins Injury

The Houston Texans have made a couple of moves to their practice squad leading up to their Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

And one of those moves was to release a quarterback that they had recently signed heading into the regular season.

According to the NFL transaction log, the Texans have released quarterback Mark Gronkowski from the practice squad, while also signing wide receiver Bryce Oliver in his place.

We have signed Bryce Oliver to the practice squad and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/JBAEVPJKeG — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 17, 2026

Gronowski, in the short time that he was in Houston, was deemed the Texans' third quarterback behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills after the team decided to release veteran signal caller Brett Rypien.

Gronowski is a UDFA rookie out of Iowa who played in the preseason with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Texans earlier this month.

Yet, now before Week 2, he has seen his brief time with the team come to an end for now, as Houston decides to bring aboard a fifth receiver to their practice squad.

What Bryce Oliver Brings to the Table for Texans

Oliver, 26, is a 6-foot-1, 214-pound wideout who's entering his third year in the NFL, having spent the last two seasons with the Texans' division rival Tennessee Titans.

An undrafted product out of Youngstown State, Oliver has played in 13 games throughout his NFL career thus far. He's played in over 200 combined offensive and special teams snaps for the Titans, and has hauled in seven receptions on 10 targets for 103 yards.

Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver (80) during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oliver was in the running to make the Titans' roster for the third straight season in training camp this year. However, he became one of the several cutdown day casualties from Tennessee’s roster, spent a week with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, and now lands in Houston for his third stop this season.

The Latest on Nico Collins' Hamstring Injury

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Collins has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain and did not participate in Thursday's team practice with the Texans.

A Grade 1 hamstring strain is certainly better news than a Grade 2. That was the same strain Collins suffered back in 2024 which placed him on Injured Reserve for five games, though this time doesn't appear to be that severe.

However, even while a Grade 1 strain is good news overall, the chances of Collins being able to play this Sunday against the Bengals appear to be decreasing by the day.

By factoring in his absence from Thursday's practice with his limited participation on Wednesday, along with the fact that the Texans have now added another receiver to the practice squad, the signs are starting to show that Houston will be without their No. 1 offensive weapon for at least one game.

If Collins does wind up missing Week 2, expect the Texans to elevate one of their five wide receivers from the practice squad onto their game-day roster, and hope their passing game can stay afloat for the meantime.

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