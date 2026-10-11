Texans Rule Out 7 Players Ahead of Week 5 Titans Matchup

The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans have revealed their inactives list as their Week 5 matchup sits right around the corner.

And for the Texans, they'll be without a select seven players for this Sunday in Nashville––most of which are pretty predictable absences.

Let's break down what to make of the inactives for both the Texans and Titans as Week 5 is about to get underway:

Houston Texans Inactives

CB Collin Wright

DE Chris Braswell

DE Sabastian Harris

LB Aiden Fisher

OG Febechi Nwaiwu

OT Nate Thomas

TE Marlin Klein

The Texans are largely sitting a handful of depth pieces for this weekend on both sides of the ball. But the most notable of their inactives for this Sunday is none other than second-round rookie Marlin Klein, who will be a healthy scratch for a second straight week.

The Texans noted heading into Week 5 that they felt Brevin Jordan was a better fit on special teams than Klein at this point in the season, which led to their decision to deem him a healthy scratch this time last week.

Clearly, it seems that the same line of thinking has carried over into this week's game against Tennessee, and sets up Klein's next chance to be on the field for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans also decided to sit out several other rookies brought in from this summer, albeit not as high an investment as Klein was being a second-round pick.

Fourth-round offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu still awaits his rookie debut as he's been inactive for the last four weeks. Seventh-round linebacker Aiden Fisher will sit out for his second healthy scratch of the season, and UDFA pickups Collin Wright and Sebastian Harsh will remain inactive this week as well.

A couple more names who will be out of the action yet don't show up on the inactives list: offensive tackle Braden Smith and wide receiver Tank Dell. Each has seen their 21-day practice window from injured reserve opened earlier this week, but the team has decided to hold off at least one more week before getting them back on the field.

Tennessee Titans Inactives

S Amani Hooker

TE David Martin-Robinson

RB Nick Singleton

RB Michael Carter

CB Jaylon Jones

T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

DT Jackie Marshall

The Titans have ruled out a select few names on their side as well, with the most notable of their absences being veteran safety Amani Hooker, who had been ruled out in the days leading up to action because of a concussion he suffered in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tennessee has also ruled out a couple of their depth running backs for the contests as well, as rookie runner Nick Singleton and Michael Carter will be missing out. That means the Titans' backfield will be led by a three-man group of Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Julius Chestnut.

Kickoff between the Texans and Titans lands at 12 p.m. MT in Nissan Stadium, where each side is bound to be hungry to claim their first win of the 2026 season after a brutal 0-4 start.

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