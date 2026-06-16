Texans Show Interest in 2 Players Who Just Wrapped Up UFL Season

The Houston Texans seem to have some form of interest in a couple of UFL players— one on the offensive side of the ball, and one defensive.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have worked out running back Marcus Yarns and linebacker Eugene Asante; both of which who played right down the road with the Houston Gamblers this past season.

The UFL playoffs just wrapped up this past week with the Louisville Kings winning the United Bowl over the DC Defenders, now leaving those who just got done with the season to try out for various NFL squads ahead of their 2026 season.

And while there's no guarantees the Texans will move forward to sign either of Yarns or Asante, both are at least on their radar, and could hint that a signing could be on the horizon if Houston liked what they saw out of either.

What Texans Would Be Getting Out of Yarns & Asante

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Delaware running back Marcus Yarns (RB31) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Each of Yarns and Asante were standouts for the Gamblers throughout this past season.

Yarns, who measures in at 5-foot-11, 198 pounds, finished the season recording 345 total rushing yards.

Asante, standing at 6-foot, 218 pounds, logged 34 tackles, four TFLs, along with two forced fumbles.

Both Yarns and Asante have a little bit of NFL experience as offseason or practice squad additions, but neither have recorded a regular season snap.

Yarns was a part of the New Orleans Saints’ 90-man roster back in 2025 before being cut, and Asante has had stints on the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons' practice squads.

Why Texans Might Have Interest in Both

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante (LB01) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While neither name would be favorable picks to make the Texans' 53-man cut, both, at the very least, do tend to fill a couple of depth spots that Houston could be interested in adding ahead of training camp.

The Texans running back room could totally use someone else in the room to compete for their RB3 or RB4 roles. David Montgomery and Woody Marks are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, but the race behind them is wide open.

If Yarns can create some traction in camp, he could move his way up the running back totem pole to be a worthy practice squad addition.

The same can be said for the Texans' linebacker room. Without E.J. Speed due to his season-ending quad injury, it opens the door for multiple players on the roster to rise up the depth chart for either a key depth role or even just a 53-man roster spot.

If Asante impresses, perhaps he gets a look to come his way, which might have an even better chance of occurring as opposed to what the landscape looks like in the backfield.

Again, projecting either's roster candidacy first relies on the Texans signing them to a spot on the 90-man roster. No signs seem to indicate to this point that such a move is in play, but a workout for both does give them an outside shot of doing so.

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