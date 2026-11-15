Texans vs. Browns Week 10 Inactives: Latest on Will Anderson Jr.'s Status

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns have officially released their inactives list with their Week 10 matchup right around the corner.

And for the Texans, they'll be without multiple starting pieces on both sides of the ball for this one. However, Houston also had some positive updates to share about some other names who will ultimately be suiting up.

Let's take a look at the latest on the inactives front for the Texans and the Browns heading into Sunday's action:

Houston Texans Inactives

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

RB David Montgomery

DE Danielle Hunter

OL Keylan Rutledge

OL Wyatt Teller

Houston got hit with a barrage of injuries throughout the course of practice this week, which has led to many impactful names being sidelined for Week 10.

The most notable of those absences will be none other than Danielle Hunter, who suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice that left him as a limited participant, then led to him being listed as a DNP the following day, then out for Sunday's game vs. the Browns.

He'll be out this weekend, and could see his absence bleed into Thursday, considering the Texans will be operating on a short week of preparation.

And the same could be said for others around the Texans' lineup who won't be playing in Week 10. Marvin Harrison Jr. seemed to suffer a similar hamstring injury in practice this week that'll keep him out, and Keylan Rutledge went down with a stinger that kept him as a DNP for all three team sessions.

As to who the Texans will have, though, two key starters have been officially elevated to active after previously being deemed questionable: starting right tackle Trent Brown (wrist), as well as All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle).

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) greets fans before a game against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Anderson Jr.'s ankle injury that he suffered in practice this week was not "regarded as serious," and would be something he would ultimately test out in pregame warmups before officially being deemed active.

Therefore, Anderson will be set to start on the Texans' defensive line next to Jadeveon Clowney on the edge, and hope that they can provide enough of a lift off the edge against a Browns offensive line that currently leads the league in sacks allowed through nine weeks (38).

Cleveland Browns Inactives

QB Dillon Gabriel

QB Taylen Green

LB Justin Jefferson

CB Noah Igbinoghene

S Ronnie Hickman

OL Parker Brailsford

As for the Browns' side of the equation, they'll be looking a whole lot healthier than the Texans project to be.

Wide receiver Denzel Boston was previously listed as questionable for the game with a toe injury, but is seemingly ready to go after avoiding the inactives list.

One key name the Browns will be without though is starting safety Ronnie Hickman, who suffered a concussion in Cleveland's previous game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9, and still remains in league protocol this weekend.

Kickoff between the Texans and Browns lands at 12 p.m. CT in Huntington Bank Stadium, as Houston will be hungry to claim their first back-to-back victory of the season.

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