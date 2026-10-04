Texans vs. Cowboys Week 4: How to Watch/Stream, Odds, Injury Report

The Houston Texans are on for their Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys––a pivotal game for them in which their backs are against the wall with an 0-3 record after a less-than-ideal start to the new year.

It's not a stretch to say this game is a must-win for the Texans. Only one team throughout NFL history has made the postseason after starting off a season 0-4, and it hasn't been done in over 30 years. So Houston certainly won't want to fall into a fourth straight loss and be forced to make history.

The Texans will be healthier, back at home, and hungry to get their first win of the new year against their in-state neighbors from right across the road. Here's how to tune into the action on Sunday afternoon, along with some other key information for this weekend's contest:

How to Watch Texans-Cowboys Week 4

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 4 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX TV broadcast: FOX

FOX Local: FOX 4 DFW, FOX-26

FOX 4 DFW, FOX-26 Out-of-Market: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket

Betting Odds

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sets the play against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -3 (-110)

Houston -3 (-110) Favorite Moneyline: Houston (-162)

Houston (-162) Underdog Moneyline: Dallas (+136)

Dallas (+136) Total: 48.5

48.5 Total Over Odds: -105

-105 Total Under Odds: -115

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) and linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) look to the sidelines for the defensive call against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: OUT (groin)

DE Jadeveon Clowney: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

DE Logan Hall: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

OG Ed Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (groin)

LB Jake Hansen: QUESTIONABLE (calf)

S M.J. Stewart: OUT (quad)

The Texans will be without a key name on the defensive side of the ball in Pro Bowler and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair, who left in the middle of last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a groin injury, and will now be slated to miss some time as he recovers.

Without Al-Shaair, the next man up for the Texans' starting middle linebacker duties will be veteran Jake Hansen, who is listed as questionable for this Sunday with a calf issue, but has been the one filling in as the weak-side linebacker in the time that Henry To'oTo'o has been out on injured reserve with a shoulder issue.

One of the more noteworthy turnouts from this week's Texans' injury report: Nico Collins is back healthy and will re-join Houston's receiving core as Stroud's No. 1 target, and a hopeful boost for a struggling offensive attack.

Dallas Cowboys

CB Cobie Durant: OUT (hamstring)

LB DeMarvion Overshown: OUT (hamstring)

The Cowboys will be relatively healthy as they head to Houston, with the only injuries coming on the defensive side of the ball with Cobie Durant and DeMarvion Overshown.

However, it does seem as if Dallas will be getting Joey Porter Jr. in the lineup for his official debut this weekend, who was first traded to the Cowboys less than a week ago from the Pittsburgh Steelers, having been sidelined up to this point in the season due to a back issue.

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