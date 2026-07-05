The Houston Texans enter the 2026 season with some steep expectations––as many are pinning them as likely bets to not only win their division, but also make a deep run into the postseason with perhaps even a Super Bowl ceiling.

But for that jump to happen, that relies on several pieces of the puzzle, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, to fall into place as anticipated.

Of course, many will be talking about C.J. Stroud's season and the sheer importance behind it for multiple reasons. But the pressure around the Texans' offense to turn a corner leans on more than just his shoulders.

One piece who has some immense pressure on their hands outside of Stroud is going to be who many expect to be his number two wideout next to Nico Collins: that's second-year pass-catcher Jayden Higgins, who needs to take a sophomore leap for this offense to develop as expected.

Why Jayden Higgins' Second Year Jump Is So Important

When looking at the Texans' wide receiver room and the work done to it throughout this offseason, it doesn't take long to notice just how quiet the team was in adding talent to their existing group.

Outside of swapping out veteran slot specialist Christian Kirk for sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond, this is virtually the same group that last year's roster presented. Tank Dell will also be returning from his severe leg injury suffered back in 2024, but we don't know exactly how quickly he'll be back to pre-injury form.

So for this Texans receiver group to take any steps forward from how they performed last year, they'll be banking on internal development and growth from their group aready in-house. And no one on the roster will be primed for that more than Jayden Higgins––Houston's 34th-overall pick from last year's draft.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) makes a reception as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no one that the Texans can line up opposite of Nico Collins who will have a better chance to explode for a breakout season than Higgins does.

He's only 23 years old, has a full offseason of improvements both physically and technically to put to use, and his combination of size and speed makes him a dangerous complementary WR2, if he can develop as expected.

Higgins' Rookie Season Inspires Confidence for What's Ahead

Higgins ended his rookie season off on a strong note as the Texans coaching staff began to trust him more as a consistent weapon in the offense.

He finished 2025 with 41 receptions, 525 yards, and six touchdowns––primarily utilized as a potent threat downfield and in the red zone–– who only got more confident as the year progressed.

The Texans need him to keep that momentum pushing forward for year two. If he can emerge as a consistent and serious threat as a WR2, he can pair next to a presence like Collins and a strong vertical threat at tight end like Dalton Schultz that sets up a solid three-man tandem for Stroud to lean on in the passing game.

If that development stalls for Higgins, then the stock on this Texans wide receiver room, and their offense as a whole, dips pretty dramatically.

You'd have to bank on either Jaylin Noel or Tank Dell to pick up that slack, which could be tougher to see come to fruition, and doesn't have quite the same ceiling that a big-bodied, downfield target like Higgins brings to the table.

So this year is a big one for Higgins. If he can capitalize on the opportunity he's bound to claim, when paired with the Texans' offensive improvements upfront and in the backfield, then you can start to see their Super Bowl ceiling start to develop into something tangible.

If he doesn't, though, Houston could be stuck with similar offensive disappointments from what they saw last season.

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