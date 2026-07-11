4 Free Agents Texans Can Sign Who Are Better Fits Than Terrion Arnold

This week, the Houston Texans were among the few teams linked with potential interest in recently-released cornerback and 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold––who has been the center of controversy after getting wrapped up in legal trouble and was arrested back in June for felony charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.

As to what Arnold's future in the NFL looks like remains to be seen. But the Texans have already made sure to do their due diligence in bringing Arnold in for a workout and physical that might hint at their potential interest in signing him.

Former Lions CB Terrion Arnold took a physical in Houston on Thursday for the Texans, and is scheduled to visit two more teams next week, per sources. pic.twitter.com/a77D61QiLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 10, 2026

It's a reasonable decision to check in on Arnold. He's a former first round pick with talent to be a starting cornerback in the NFL when looking past his legal issues. If those are cleared in the next few weeks, he'll have a spot on a 53-man roster.

But when looking deeper into Arnold's fit with the Texans in particular, it's not exactly a seamless one. He's a boundary corner who'd be joining a roster already boasting two elite options at his position, and a secondary already considered among the best in the NFL without his presence in the mix.

The idea shouldn't be counted out, but there's certainly reason to believe why this signing might not come to fruition.

However, that doesn't mean the Texans should avoid looking around the market for other players up for grabs that are a better fit as a late free agent addition, and actually fit an area of need. This roster is far from perfect, and clearly, Houston's always looking for areas to improve on both sides of the ball if the right guy is there for the taking.

With that in mind, let's sort through four free agents still without a home that the Texans could take interest in leading up to the 2026 season who might be better to spend a roster spot on than Terrion Arnold.

Keenan Allen | WR

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' wide receiver room is deep entering this season. Behind Nico Collins, you have pieces like Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell, all bound to be chomping at the bit for snaps in this offense.

But while it's an interesting group, it's still largely unproven and has several questions of whether or not they can truly elevate this Houston air attack to where it needs to be. Adding a proven veteran like Keenan Allen could certainly boost that level of confidence in the room.

He's someone who can line up on the inside or outside that still gives Houston the opportunity to give their young guys some run. He just had a solid season with the Los Angeles Chargers by hauling in 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns, and can add another weapon into C.J. Stroud's arsenal in a pivotal year for his time with the Texans. Keep an eye on this one.

Jadeveon Clowney | ED

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former first-overall pick from the Texans back in 2014 is still up for grabs on the free agent market. And for a team like Houston who could benefit from adding another veteran pass-rusher to add behind their current duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter at the position, a reunion with Jadeveon Clowney could make a ton of sense here.

Clowney just so happens to be fresh off of one of his more productive seasons in the past several years. During his time with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, Clowney played in just 13 games to log 8.5 sacks and 41 combined tackles; only the third time in the last eight seasons where he's logged over eight sacks on the year. It's even more impressive in the shortened time frame he played.

The Texans could use him in a similar role from what he saw in Dallas. He played in just 44% of the Cowboys' defensive snaps, allowing him to excel as a solid run-stopper and a productive pass-rusher, and would absolutely be someone that can make this Houston defensive front even better than how it looks right now.

Derek Barnett | ED

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barnett is another familiar face for the Texans that could fill their need as competition off the edge, though has more of a recent history with Houston.

He spent the past two and a half seasons on this defense as a rotation piece on their defensive line, totaling 12.5 sacks throughout those 39 games played, though hasn't come back for another stint due to what appears to be contractual disagreements.

But now that we're right on the cusp of training camp, now would be a good time for the Texans to check in with Barnett again. He could alleviate some of the pressure that's facing Houston's current edge rushing room as a reliable veteran to lean on as their third edge rusher behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, and make sure this elite pass-rush doesn't skip a beat from 2025.

Cam Akers | RB

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Cam Akers (30) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top of the Texans' running back room is well-defined. David Montgomery and Woody Marks will be the one-two punch leading Houston's ground game this season. But the outlook behind them for their RB3 or RB4 spot is a little less concrete.

That's where someone like Cam Akers can factor in: someone who can compete for a roster spot in training camp, and provide another layer of depth at the position, despite not having as much proven production throughout the past two seasons. In 2025, he only played in six games between two teams, totaling five carries for 19 yards.

But the Texans have had Akers in their building already, as recently as 2024 for five games before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. If Houston wants a familiar face that might be able to squeeze some production out of him in what will be his age-27 season, perhaps bringing him in on a cheap deal isn't the worst decision.

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