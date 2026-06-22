The Underrated Texans Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

The Houston Texans made a bundle of new additions through this offseason via free agency, the draft, and even the trade market that have the chance to be significantly impactful for the 2026 season ahead.

The run game led by David Montgomery has the chance to take a huge step forward, the offensive line saw multiple new veteran and rookie acquisitions, and the tight end room saw some special attention with new pieces like Foster Moreau and Marlin Klein.

But in the mix of moves that the Texans made throughout the past several months, one of those new additions has gone a bit overlooked, despite receiving the steepest contract of anyone joining in free agency.

That's veteran safety and Super Bowl champion, Reed Blankenship, who has the chance to be the one free agent addition from the Texans' offseason that makes the biggest impact of any newcomer.

What Makes Reed Blankenship So Important

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Texans made a major statement in signing Blankenship earlier this offseason when they brought him in on a three-year, $24.7 million deal to add a spark of physicality, experience, and leadership to their secondary.

It's not like the Texans didn't already have a ton of talent in their secondary as-is; there's a real discussion that Houston could've had the league's best secondary throughout last season without Blankenship with guys like Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre leading the way.

That's why, on the surface, it didn't feel like the Texans would put a heavy emphasis on spending big on another starting-level safety heading into this offseason. They did so anyways and secured one of the best talents that was up for grabs on the market.

Because of that, this Texans secondary becomes even better, more well-rounded, and has virtually no holes to poke through, which is especially important for a Texans unit that loves to line up in a nickel defense extremely frequently.

Texans' Safety Depth Is Now a Strong Point

Last season, the Texans' safety spot opposite of Bullock was a revolving door.

Houston started the season off with C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the starter before being cut three games into the year, then turned to M.J. Stewart and Jaylen Reed before injuries struck, and led to practice squad elevations like Myles Bryant getting extended run after.

Now after a busy offseason of continuing to improve that secondary, that situation is highly unlikely to hit once again in 2026, and Blankenship is a big reason for that. Houston has strong starting options in their safety group, and a ton of depth to back them up.

Even outside of Blankenship, the Texans brought back Stewart on a new deal for him to potentially fill into a nice depth role once he's fully healthy––he didn't participate in OTAs and minicamp––and drafted a versatile defensive back in Kamari Ramsey who could make a surprise impact in year one, depending on how frequently he's able to get on the field.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Kamari Ramsey (DB45) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But Blankenship is the one piece who's able to take this group to the next level, which is tough to do considering how well they performed last season.

He offers Super Bowl pedigree, consistent production having logged 75-plus tackles across the past three years, and was a team captain when with the Philadelphia Eagles, that shows just what he brings to the table from a leadership standpoint.

All of that's to say, a lot will be made of the Texans' offseason improvements on the offensive end, which will play a big factor in Houston's aspired success in 2026. But Blankenship could be the name to watch as the bet that pays off the most for this front office this coming season.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!