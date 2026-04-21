Top DB Prospect Raves About Texans During Pre-Draft Process

The Houston Texans have brought in a ton of prospects throughout the pre-draft process, and now sit right on the cusp of bringing in a new batch of rookie names with the 2026 NFL Draft just days away.

And of the prospects to have met with the Texans, few have come out with the same exceptional praise for what their experience was like with their organization as LSU star safety AJ Haulcy expressed.

Haulcy––a native of Missouri City, TX––spoke in a recent interview with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson about his pre-draft meeting with his hometown Texans, making it clear just how impressed he was with the team's culture and coaches from the franchise he and his family grew up watching.

“We always watched the Texans every Sunday,” Haulcy said to KPRC2. “Me and my mom, we were sitting there watching the game. Watching Arian Foster and Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt. The interactions with the coaches were great. I learned some things from the coaches I met.

“Just sitting around the stadium, they want to see where your brain is at. They just want to see how you are as a person, as a player, for their culture, how you are with the coaches, just football. It was amazing.”

While of course, another interested team could fly in to scoop up Haulcy ahead of where the Texans are slated to pick in the draft, hearing such vocal praise come from one of the best safeties in this year's class might be a good sign for what could be a mutual fit with one another.

Pay Attention to AJ Haulcy as Potential Texans Fit

The Texans have been vocal about their desire for passionate, football-loving players to add to their program in the draft.

Perhaps adding a name who's also onboard with Houston's mindset and culture from the jump, plus being from right down the road, is even more appealing as a day two pick.

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haulcy stands 5-foot-11, 215 pounds as a ball-hawking safety and good hands, can play in the run, and has an impressive slate of both zero defensive penalties throughout 2025 and playing a durable 12 games through four years in college that makes him appealing for any defensive coach around the league.

He was a first-team All-SEC selection back in 2025 with LSU and All-Big-Ten with Houston in 2024, and while not the most impressive athlete on paper, his technical and playmaking skills in the secondary can put him in as a future starting NFL safety in the right landing spot.

The Texans might not have safety towards the top of their list of needs to attack in the draft. Especially after inking Reed Blankenship to a three-year deal in free agency, their starting tandem of he and Calen Bullock stand out as one of the more appealing back-end duos across the league as is.

But if Haulcy were to fall into the Texans’ lap as a potential round three pick, he's a talent Houston might not want to pass up on if given the opportunity.

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