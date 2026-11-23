The Houston Texans had about as good of a Week 11 as you could've imagined.

And it's not just because of how their game against the Indianapolis Colts went earlier in the week.

The outcome of that matchup was a positive one, no doubt. The Texans' offense had much more life than it did last weekend against the Cleveland Browns, the defense looked much closer to the version we knew it to be in 2025, and it all resulted in a resounding 26-3 victory over a division rival they lost to earlier in the year.

That in itself was a big success for the Texans. However, things managed to get even better as Houston was sitting back at home on their mini-bye for Sunday, and saw the action go down for the rest of the league.

Long story short, about everything that needed to go the Texans’ way to begin their late-season push for the postseason––happened.

What Went Right for the Texans on Sunday

If you were to take a look back at our Week 11 Rooting Guide for the Texans, there were four games kicking off on Sunday which had a select few outcomes that would've helped Houston directly when it comes to climbing up the standings:

A Giants win over the Jaguars, helping the Texans' AFC South standing.

An Eagles win over the Steelers, putting Houston closer to the Steelers in the Wild Card race.

A Broncos win over the Raiders, pushing Las Vegas further away from the Texans in the Wild Card race.

And a Panthers win over the Raiders, also pushing Baltimore further out from Houston in the Wild Card race just one week before their Week 12 matchup.

Shockingly enough, all of those happened!

J.J. McCarthy kept his winning ways alive and guided the Giants to an upset win over Jacksonville. Saquon Barkley led the Eagles to an upset over Pittsburgh. Jonah Coleman and the Broncos offense overwhelmed the Raiders. And a crazy Ravens-Panthers game ended with Jacoby Brissett coming up just short of a fourth-quarter comeback victory.

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) with New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) following the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans couldn't have drawn it up any better. Even at 4-6, they sit in a pretty solid spot within the AFC standings with two months to go in the season. And now, they head into Week 12 riding a good bit of momentum with the chance to get back-to-back wins for the very first time this year.

Where the Texans Go From Here

The Texans' playoff hopes have life, and on the field, the team might finally be catching their stride on both ends of the ball after a cathartic win over the Colts.

But, at the same time, they're also many steps away from actually climbing into a top-seven seed that they need for that postseason appearance.

At 4-6, the Texans are still two games out of a playoff spot. Winning out through their next seven games would certainly be ideal in cementing their spot within the postseason, but there's a good argument that three of Houston's next four games on the schedule might be their most important yet.

The Texans face the Ravens in Week 12, the Steelers in Week 13, then have their second game of the year against the Jaguars in Week 15. All three of those games have major implications on Houston's position in the AFC Wild Card race, and potentially even a slim chance at winning the AFC South.

Jaguars let the Texans inch closer to their lead in the AFC South 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZNBVA4lHry — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2026

The Texans need to go on a run ASAP. And a loss in one of those games would be especially impactful for where they end up in the standings after Week 18.

Thankfully, the Texans showed real signs of being able to put together some successful performances on both sides of the ball as of last week's game against the Colts.

But consistency has been an issue for Houston all season long, hence their lack of stringing together one back-to-back win on the season so far. Now comes the time to continue those types of dominant efforts moving forward––especially over the next month’s stretch of games.

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