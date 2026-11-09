What Stood Out From Texans' Week 9 Snap Counts vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans claimed a much-needed win over the LA Chargers in Week 9, commanding their way to a 44-22 blowout, that now puts this team back on track for a potential run in the second half of their schedule with the same record they had at this time last season.

And in the fallout from the Texans' Week 9 victory, we now have a glimpse of how the snap counts panned out for Houston within all three phases, giving us a picture of who played a bunch, and who didn't over the course of their West Coast road trip.

Let's take a look at how things shook out for the Texans and Chargers' snap counts for Week 9, and point out a few aspects that might be a bit notable from Houston's perspective:

Houston Texans vs. LA Chargers snap counts | Week 9, 2026 NFL season. | NFLGSIS

What Stuck Out From Texans' Week 9 Snap Counts

Xavier Hutchinson Still Leads WRs in Snaps

For yet another week, the Texans showed that they weren't shy when it came to getting wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson on the field, as he saw a resounding 81% of Houston's total offensive snaps, which was even higher than Nico Collins’s snap share of 73%.

Hutchinson isn't the most dangerous downfield weapon for the Texans to keep on the field, but he is a positive blocker who contributes in the run game, while also providing a reliable set of hands who chipped in for three receptions, 29 yards, and a touchdown as of this weekend.

Tank Dell, Marvin Harrison Jr. Usage Sees Notable Increase

Another development that sticks out in the Texans' wide receiver room: both Tank Dell and Marvin Harrison Jr. were able to see the field noticeably more than before the bye. Neither eclipsed a 25% snap share in their latest showing against the New York Giants, to now seeing those opportunities doubled in Week 9.

Dell definitely turned in those added snaps for the better day, as he was one of two Texans pass-catchers to reach above 100 receiving yards. But to see both Dell and Harrison Jr. on the field and more involved in Houston's offensive game plan is a positive sign for what's ahead.

Finally, Some More Marlin Klein

It only took four weeks of being a healthy scratch on the Texans' gameday roster, but second-round rookie tight end Marlin Klein finally got back on the field for Houston in Week 9, where he got a chance to get some reps in a first-year campaign he's been largely limited in.

And it was in this game where Klein saw a season-high 19 offensive snaps with nine on special teams–– which is a significant step forward from how the Texans' usage panned out for him through the first seven weeks.

The only problem arises when factoring in Klein's zero recorded stats in those opportunities. Maybe he can show more in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Immediate Involvement of Naquan Jones

The Texans made an underrated addition to their defensive line at the bye when they added recently-cut San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Naquan Jones; a previous member of Houston's 90-man roster before the season started, and would be one of their toughest cuts heading into Week 1.

But the Texans got their hands back on Jones for the second half of the season. And against the Chargers, they wasted no time getting Jones involved as a rotational piece of their defensive line.

Jones landed just under 40% of Houston's defensive snaps, and was one of five defensive tackles to get at least 33% of the snap share. It was a heavy rotation for DeMeco Ryans' interior this weekend, but a strategy that proved to be effective.

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