12 Texans Players Worth Watching Closely as OTAs Begin

The Houston Texans are officially getting their offseason OTAs started on Wednesday, kicking off a three-day period to get a glimpse of this new-look roster after a busy offseason of tweaks and improvements.

There's only so much you can learn from a team's OTAs. Players won't be participating in fully-padded or contact practices, but it does offer a bit of an offseason checkpoint to see some live reps in an organized practice, and how things are shaping up in the building just a few months before next season.

With that in mind, here's a look at 12 players to keep a close watch on as the Texans get their OTA action rolling:

C.J. Stroud | QB

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on C.J. Stroud this season after the way his previous campaign ended. He's made some noise in the offseason through an impressive body transformation and many of his teammates going to bat for him.

Now comes the first step to silencing the noise this season with a strong OTAs, where he'll also be throwing in practice, unlike he did during last year's session.

Joshua Pitsenberger | RB

The rivalry trophy for the annual high school football game between Croswell-Lexington and Yale is seen at Pioneer Stadium in Croswell on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. | Brenden Welper/Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the most interesting UDFAs of the Texans' incoming pool of pickups, Pitsenberger has some impressive college production at Yale and solid NFL size that's made him well worth a dart throw on the 90-man roster.

Could he make a bid for the 53-man roster? That could be a steep climb, but a practice squad placement is certainly in reach.

Tank Dell | WR

Jul 27, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dell has been sidelined since his season-ending knee injury back in 2024, but is finally eyeing his return to the field this year. The big question for OTAs, though, revolves around where exactly he stands in his recovery.

DeMeco Ryans has consistently hammered home that the timing of Dell's return doesn't matter. He just wants to see Dell back to 100%, however that looks. But OTAs will be a good checkpoint of where he stands in that process.

Marlin Klein | TE

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans made a notable investment in Klein with a second-round pick in last year's draft, and now comes the time for the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Michigan tight end to prove exactly why he was worthy of that.

He has the physical traits that make him an eye-catching prospect, though his production as a vertical weapon in college was severely limited. How that translates to the next level remains to be seen.

James Neal | OT

Iowa State former offensive line James Neal runs as NFL socouts look at the speed during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans' most expensive UDFA, Neal’s clearly got some fans in the building that's made him worthy of that steep investment. But how will he stack up in their current tackle room to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster or the practice squad?

Of anyone in the Texans' group of UDFAs, the Iowa State product might be the name to watch with the best chance of sneaking their way onto a final roster spot as a developmental tackle.

Keylan Rutledge | IOL

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, the Texans' top pick in the draft that they traded up two spots for will warrant some attention. Where will he line up between left guard and center? Who will pair next to him at the opposite position? Is he a part of the first-unit offensive line from day one?

There's a lot that's still up in the air about Rutledge's fit, but no matter where he settles in, his mindset and physicality will translate anywhere on the line.

Dylan Horton | EDGE

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Of all the depth pieces behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, Horton seems to be the one edge rusher with the most confidence from the Texans as being their primary rotational piece behind both.

Considering the Texans have lost multiple pieces in their edge rush unit this offseason, it puts a bit more pressure on Horton to step up to the occasion. A strong OTAs could further cement his position on the totem pole.

Kayden McDonald | DT

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (DL21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It'll be interesting to see exactly where McDonald, Houston's first of two second round picks, stacks up in a Texans' defensive interior that's got a few interesting names competing for a big role–– including Tommy Togiai and Logan Hall.

Off the bat, the rookie feels like he can provide the most upside on this defensive line with his run-stopping ability and sheer power to bring pressure on the interior. But there's bound to be some good competition in this group regardless.

Jamal Hill | LB

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans' linebacker group will quickly be tested this offseason now that E.J. Speed has a projected five-to-six month timeline to recover. As to who will be the one that steps up in his place is yet to be determined.

But Hill makes an interesting case to get some extra reps his way. He's been in the Texans' system for two years as a day three pick in 2024, and could have a chance to graduate from being a bit more than a special teams piece like he's been since joining aboard.

Jaylin Smith | CB

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Jaylin Smith (22) reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The Texans' 2025 third-round corner, Smith, played really solidly when he was on the field for his rookie season, but saw that productive campaign shortened after he was placed on Injured Reserve twice in one year after four games.

Now, he should be back to full health. And if he can emerge as a quality third cornerback to place on the boundary behind Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, it'll make this already-elite secondary even better and deeper.

Jaylen Reed | S

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (34) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another Texans' 2025 draft pick who saw a productive season cut short due to injury, Reed's situation might be a bit more interesting because of the competition Houston added to their safety group this offseason. Not only did Reed Blankenship get signed in free agency, but they drafted Kamari Ramsey at the top of this year's fifth round.

Could Reed's roster spot now be in jeopardy leading up to next season? It's certainly not outlandish to think, which is what makes a good start to his offseason training in OTAs that much more important.

Jack Stonehouse | P

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jack Stonehouse Jr. of Syracuse punts the ball during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We couldn't go through this list without a little bit of special teams love. And for the Texans, they've got a punter battle on their hands in the form of former New Orleans Saints punter Kai Kroeger, and their new UDFA pickup out of Syracuse, Stonehouse.

Many have liked what Stonehouse brings to the table due to his gradual development in college and even having some NFL pedigree, with his cousin, Ryan Stonehouse, having been a punter with the Tennessee Titans for three years from 2022 to 2024.

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