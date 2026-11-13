Texans Cut Veteran RB to Sign WR Nikko Remigio to 53-Man Roster

The Houston Texans have done some roster shuffling ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

One of those moves was to bring in former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio to the 53-man roster, who was recently waived from the Chiefs because of their recent trade deadline move to bring in wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

But for the Texans to bring in Remigio, they had to make a move to cut another name within their roster to meet the NFL's 53-man roster limit.

And in this case, the Texans decided to let go a veteran in their running back room to make that space–– which was Dare Ogunbowale.

Why the Texans Might've Released RB Dare Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale was picked up from the Texans earlier in September from the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad, which was where he had resided dating back to August after Houston had decided not to re-sign him this offseason.

And in the brief time that Ogunbowale was in the building for the Texans, he provided a bit of depth in the running back room, but also brought some of his special teams prowess to the table for a team that was struggling in that phase of the game.

Ogunbowale ultimately played 62 special teams snaps (43% snap share) and 16 offensive snaps (5% snap share) within the five games that he was with the Texans this season.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) congratulates wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after his touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, heading into Week 10, there's a chance that the Texans' running back depth could be looking a bit healthier than it has been throughout their past few meetings.

More specifically, David Montgomery's status is trending up from his groin injury suffered back in Week 5, as he was able to be a limited participant in Thursday's practice before facing the Browns.

So if Montgomery is healthy for this weekend, that leaves the Texans with four running backs on the roster, including Ogunbowale.

And in the case of Ogunbowale, he's been a nice piece to incorporate on the special teams side, but not as much on the offensive end that makes his spot on the roster a bit more expendable. In the five games he had played with Houston, he had zero rushing stats recorded, and just one reception for three yards.

Therefore, as the Texans decided to add another name to their receiver room–– likely in an effort to bolster their special teams–– it only made sense for Houston to cut ties with Ogunbowale in the running back room.

That means, for the Texans' running back room, they'll have three on their 53-man roster for Week 10 in Cleveland: that's Montgomery, Woody Marks, and Emari Demercado.

As to who will be available for that contest against the Browns remains to be seen, considering Montgomery was a limited participant on Thursday, and Marks didn't practice at all on Thursday with a knee injury.

At the very least, though, Ogunbowale won't be a part of that unit and will now move on from Houston to try and land on his feet somewhere else for the second half of the 2026 campaign.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!