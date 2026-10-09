Why Texans Made a Subtle Change to QB Davis Mills' Contract

The Houston Texans have made a small, but potentially meaningful change, to the contract of backup quarterback Davis Mills.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have converted $3.7 million of Mills' contract in signing bonus from salary, while also adding four void years from 2027 to 2030 for proration purposes.

The move isn't an extension on Mills' contract. He's still slated to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season, as he was when entering the year.

However, the move does have some other notable implications that matter, both for the sake of the Texans' current salary cap situation and perhaps for the future of Mills in Houston.

Why the Texans Might've Restructed Davis Mills' Contract

The Texans' move to change Mills' contract probably isn't any adjustment that would put the quarterback's roster spot in jeopardy this season. Houston clearly likes what their QB2 brings to the table as a reliable plug-and-play signal-caller if and when his services are ever needed.

So no, he's not going to be put on the trade block anytime soon. What this move does do, though, is offer the Texans some immediate cap relief by transitioning Mills' salary to a signing bonus, and creates further flexibility around their roster as a whole.

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Texans are able to stretch their overall salary cap number to over $6.2 million, which tends to matter for the sake of any pending or upcoming roster additions, or even players on injured reserve.

Houston needed more operating space to work with, and by making a minor tweak to their QB2's expiring contract, they're able to do just that without rocking the boat much at all.

How the Restructure Impacts Davis Mills' Future

As previously noted, the Texans will still be faced with the implications of Mills' expiring contract after this season, even with the restructure.

However, the move on Mills' contract does leave a good bit of dead money on the books for the Texans––only in the event that the veteran quarterback isn't extended on a new deal before he hits the open market.

According to @TexansCap on X, the Texans will be due to pay $2.977 in dead money on Mills' deal if he is not extended by February 14th— two days after this season's Super Bowl.

Houston Texans and Davis Mills completed a contract restructure, creating $2.707 million in cap savings for 2026. Four (4) void years were added for salary cap purposes, leaving a $2.977 million dead money charge in 2027 if Mills is not extended by Feb 16, 2027. — Troy_OTC (@TexansCap) October 9, 2026

So while it might not truly cement that Mills could inevitably be around for longer than this season, willingly attaching potential dead money to the end of his deal feels like a bit of a hint that the Texans could extend their backup to a new deal, rather than letting him become a free agent in 2027.

The Texans proved before the 2025 season started when giving Mills a one-year, $8 million extension that they valued Mills as a fixture of their quarterback room, and there's nothing in that deal that would indicate Houston is feeling differently now.

If anything, Mills became even further cemented into his spot as the Texans' QB2 after his three-game starting stretch from last year, where he was able to be a more than serviceable option under center and rattle off a perfect 3-0 record that sparked Houston's late-season comeback en route to 12 wins.

So perhaps in due time, you could expect the Texans and Mills to agree to terms on a new extension––whether that be during the season or after. But for now, it's a simple restructure that provides Houston a tad bit more flexibility on the books for this year.

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