This season, the Houston Texans' secondary has not been the elite unit it once was back during their 2025 campaign.

Through the first nine games of the season, the Texans have found themselves ranked 27th in the NFL for opposing passing yards allowed (2,165), have hauled in just five interceptions, and sit right in the middle of the pack for net passing yards allowed per attempt (6.2).

With that lowly production in mind, DeMeco Ryans and the Texans' staff decided to make a small shift within their secondary before facing off against the Cleveland Browns this past weekend.

Rather than starting Reed Blankenship as their strong safety next to Calen Bullock in the back-end, they rolled out veteran M.J. Stewart as their second starting safety–– despite Blankenship being deemed healthy from his concussion/hand injury after missing the prior two games because of it.

And that setup in the secondary didn't quite pan out as well as the Texans might've expected.

Houston saw Deshaun Watson to throw for over 300 yards, Stewart allowed a season-high 86 yards, along with three receptions for the seven plays he was targeted on, and course, the Texans came up short against Cleveland in a humbling 24-27 loss.

So heading into the Texans' Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts less than one week later, it seems as if Houston will be making another pivot within their secondary in hopes that it can result in a better output.

How Texans' Secondary Is Shifting Against the Colts

According to a recent report from James Palmer of NFL on Prime, the Texans will be set to start Blankenship once again in their safety unit next to Bullock against the Colts.

A couple of updates regarding the secondaries for tonight. For the #colts Sauce Gardner (left calf ... again) won't play tonight I'm told. And for the #texans Reed Blankenship will be back in at safety next to Calen Bullock. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 19, 2026

That means for Stewart, he'll be due to revert back to his role as a backup within the Texans' safety unit. Houston will be hoping that their previous tandem in the back-end of Bullock and Blankenship will be more successful than what was seen this past weekend, and really, for most of this season.

Blankenship, who the Texans signed to a three-year, $24 million deal this past offseason, hasn't quite paid off as the investment Houston thought they were initially getting.

Blakenship was expected to enter the Texans' safety unit as a stabilizing force next to Bullock, with impressive leadership qualities, Super Bowl pedigree, and a physical nature that fits well alongside the rest of Houston's "SWARM" mindset on that side of the ball.

Instead, Blankenship has had quite the opposite effect.

He's shown clear signs of regression compared to his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, has struggled to adjust to Houston's scheme, is allowing the highest opposing passer rating of his career when targeted (112.9), and is currently on pace to destroy his highest yards allowed in a season.

Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) celebrates after making an interception Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It also didn't help Blankenship's case when he went down with a concussion in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was ultimately sidelined a little longer than expected as he was recovering from hand surgery.

Seeing that he was limited to just two snaps when healthy against the Browns, the writing felt as if it were on the wall that Blankenship had been unofficially benched, and the defense was simply going to roll with the combination of Stewart and Bullock in the back-end until further notice.

Yet, just one game later, Blankenship has reportedly gotten the call-up once again for a chance of redemption within the Texans' defense.

Time will tell if the decision will pay off for the Texans and their defensive success. But in a matchup against the Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones––who currently leads the league in total interceptions (12)––the stage could be set for a get-right game to be in the works for not just Blankenship individually, but for Houston's secondary as a whole.

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