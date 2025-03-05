Aaron Rodgers Interested in Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in the hunt to potentially sign Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
The legendary quarterback is expected to be released by the New York Jets before the new league year begins, where the Titans can swoop in and pick him up.
NBC Sports insider Matthew Berry details how things stand with Rodgers in his free agency sweepstakes.
"I’ve been told that Rodgers is now looking at three options, ranked here in order of likeliness as it was told to me: First, go to the New York Giants. Second, go to the Tennessee Titans. Third, stay in shape and wait for an injury/opening on a winning team with playoff chances," Berry writes.
"I know going to the Giants doesn’t make much sense on the face of it. Why would Rodgers want to go play for a team that has talent issues, especially on offense and, barring something unexpected, is most likely finishing fourth in its division next year? And why would the Giants, who need a reset at QB, want an aging veteran rather than developing a young QB of the future?
"Well, it makes more sense when you start looking deeper. Rodgers wants to play this year, full stop. And, well, there are only so many available chairs, as it were. The Giants and Titans are two of them."
Everything Berry wrote about the Giants could also be said about the Titans, so the interest in joining Tennessee may be more on his side than the team's.
The reason why the Titans would want to sign Rodgers is because they don't feel confident in Cam Ward, and they have given up on Will Levis, who still has two more years left on his deal.
Rodgers led an unsuccessful Jets team last season, so the Titans would be expected to perform similarly if he came to Tennessee.
