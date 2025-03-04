Titans Very Impressed By Rising QB
The Tennessee Titans have a major decision on their plate with their number one overall pick on the horizon for the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's a class without a clear answer at the top. Many names in the mix have emerged as potential candidates for that number one slot, but none of those prospects have cemented themselves as the guy for those honors in Tennessee.
However, the Titans did take note of one impressive performer during the combine in Indianapolis who could be setting himself apart from the crowd.
According to NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe, Miami quarterback Cam Ward was a standout for Tennessee during his interviews, and is a key candidate to watch at number one.
"One of the meetings that really stood out to them was Miami quarterback Cam Ward," Wolfe said. "I'm told he had an excellent meeting with them. They were impressed with his mental makeup along with what they already like from his physical acumen, and he will be one of the top options for them if they do keep that top pick."
Ward has found himself in increasing chatter as the candidate for that number-one pick following an impressive combine. The Titans, a team sitting firmly with quarterback questions this offseason, could tackle that head-on with the selection of the Miami product at first overall.
The Miami quarterback had an impressive campaign in 2024, posting 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games. With ideal size, arm talent, and athleticism, he has the appealing traits required for any top quarterback prospect, and he might be the one to lead the charge for the foreseeable future in Tennessee.
There's surging positivity surrounding Ward and his draft stock, but don't count out a trade-down scenario. Wolfe continued in his report to detail a move down the board being in play for Tennessee, with the New York Giants being a team to watch as a potential suitor.
"And that is a big if, because they are expected to have some enticing offers potentially for them," Wolfe said. "Those conversations have already been started. One team I'm told is the Giants in those conversations, but the Titans mindset right now is to gather more information."
It's a long process to undergo, and one where the Titans are not leaving any stone unturned.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!