Titans Given Opportunity to Pursued Matthew Stafford
The Tennessee Titans have found themselves among the mix of teams with lingering quarterback questions entering this offseason, and seem primed to address their need at the position one way or another in the coming months.
Following a turbulent campaign led by Will Levis and Mason Rudolph, the Titans will likely search far and wide for an improvement under center for 2025. Whether that be done through free agency, the draft, or a blockbuster trade, Tennessee will be digging for answers.
Could that answer for the Titans be Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford? Well, the idea just became a few inches more likely over the weekend.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams have permitted Stafford to speak with other teams around the league about his value –– leading to some believing the former Super Bowl champion could be in for a new team in 2025.
The move is not a trade request from Stafford, nor a firm declaration from the Rams that they want to move off of him. If anything, the reported goal is for LA and their star quarterback to find a new contract agreement to keep the pairing in-house.
Yet, the door is at least cracked for the two-time Pro Bowler to find a new home, which snowballs into to some questions revolving around the Titans and their potential fit.
The idea of Stafford connecting with the Titans does look a bit outlandish on paper. For a quarterback to go from a team one win away from an NFC Championship appearance to being on the worst team in the NFL, that'd be a major 180-degree turn, especially heading into his age-37 season.
In the eyes of head coach Brian Callahan and the Titans offense, the hypothetical addition of Stafford does have an appeal. An experienced signal caller leading the way would be a much different approach than what Tennessee saw last year, and would likely lead to a bit more success in the standings.
However, for the two to potentially have a mutual fit with one another, the logistics have to work both ways. For Stafford, it's hard to see that coming to fruition with Tennesssee when there's a complimentary fit like the Rams in your back pocket.
Can the Titans be ruled out of the running 100%? Anything can happen in the NFL, so maybe not. Yet, the odds of seeing Stafford calling Tennessee his next home might look a bit slim, to say the least.
