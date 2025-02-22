Insider Predicts Titans' No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans are set to evaluate several top prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine, and that will help enhance their decision as to what to do with the No. 1 overall pick.
There is a decent chance that teams make trade offers to acquire the top selection, especially to take one of the top quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders from Colorado or Cam Ward out of Miami.
However, there is a chance that the Titans go in a different direction. The Athletic insider Joe Rexrode kicked off the outlet's one-round mock draft and took Colorado's Travis Hunter with the top pick.
"Having failed to trade down and acquire draft capital this franchise desperately needs, the Titans resist doing what most quarterback-needy teams with the No. 1 pick do — take a quarterback who isn’t worthy of the No. 1 pick," Rexrode writes.
"This came down to Hunter and Penn State edge Abdul Carter, who may become a great pass rusher. But Hunter is the best football player in the draft. And, like college coach Deion Sanders, he will be one the best cornerbacks this league has ever seen. Throw in some dynamic cameos at wide receiver, and he will be more than worth this pick."
Hunter would be a fantastic pick for the Titans, especially given the fact that he can excel both on offense and defense, though he would likely project as a cornerback in the NFL, much like two-way pro and eventual Hall-of-Famer Champ Bailey was when he was a top pick in the 1999 NFL Draft.
The Titans may be able to still take Hunter if they were to trade the pick, but the only team that it would make sense to move back with the New York Giants at No. 3 to still be in his range.
