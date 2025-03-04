Titans Future Is Bright for Several Reasons
The Tennessee Titans may not have performed very well last season, but they have a chance to reverse their fortunes in the coming months.
NFL Network analyst Charles Davis spoke about what the Titans have to look forward to this offseason, and he believes Tennessee has reason for optimism.
"I know his reputation, and I know where he came from and the path he has embarked on," Davis said of general manager Mike Borgonzi h/t team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Everyone is going to see Kansas City and all the success. Well, he was around when it wasn't so successful. So he's seen what it takes build and come out of a tough situation and get there. His reputation is really good, and I think he'd going to do a really nice job."
"And Brian, I like him a lot. Things didn't go right for them last year, but his team played hard. But I think Brian Callahan has the right stuff, with this group, and I'm thrilled he got another opportunity."
The Titans have a few options as to what to do with the No. 1 pick, but no matter what direction they go in, they should be in a good spot.
"If you fall in love with one, you should take him," Davis said of the top prospects via Wyatt. "Because it's not as prohibitive as you remember it being or I remember it being. It's as easy to do as the Cardinals moved up (in 2018) to take (quarterback) Josh Rosen, that didn't work, and then one year later, the very next draft, at 1, they take (quarterback) Kyler Murray. Remember when there was no way you could do that as an organization? You would bankrupt yourself for the next 15 years if you did something like that?"
"Well, you don't do that anymore. To me, you swing until you hit it, and it's set up for you to do that. It's not prohibitive if you miss – obviously you're year is not good. But you can afford to keep swinging."
Borgonzi will have the chance to take multiple swings and given his track record, a few of those punches will land.
