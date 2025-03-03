Analyst: Titans Have 'Easy' Job Trading No. 1
The Tennessee Titans are holding on to the No. 1 overall pick for now, but things could be switching up in the coming weeks.
Several teams are reportedly interested in trading up, which has CBS Sports analyst Jordan Dajani believing that the Titans might not run into obstacles dealing the No. 1 overall pick.
“The first offseason quarterback domino fell on Friday, as Matthew Stafford agreed on a restructured contract to remain with the Los Angeles Rams. That's bad news for the teams that were pursuing him, such as the Raiders and New York Giants, and good news for the Titans," Dajani writes.
"If I had to speculate, the Titans would love to receive an offer attractive enough to move out of the No. 1 overall pick. That became more possible with Stafford remaining in L.A. We'll see if the Raiders or Giants fell in love with Cam Ward over the last week. If it's Mike Borgonzi who fell in love with Ward, then the Titans will select the quarterback out of Miami. However, keep in mind the first-year general manager also values draft capital, and Tennessee enters this rebuild with just two picks in the top 100."
The Titans are a team with a new general manager in Borgonzi, who wants to build the team through the draft. With that mindset, Borgonzi should be open to the idea of trading out of No. 1 to obtain more picks both this year and in 2026.
Sure, if there is a player that he absolutely loves, the Titans should sit at No. 1 and take him, but the margin between the prospects at the top of the draft is very slim, so it might be in Tennessee's interest to trade down for a few picks, grab someone of slightly lesser value with their first selection and benefit from the depth that the other trade assets will get.
