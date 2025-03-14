Adam Schefter Drops Hint on Titans Draft Pick
The conversations are still brewing about how the top of the 2025 NFL Draft could fall, and it all starts with the Tennessee Titans at the number-one pick in the draft.
It's been a long-spanning discussion for how the Titans could approach number one, as many potential options lie on the table between adding a piece on offense, defense, or even a trade being in play if Tennessee gets an offer to come their way that's appealing enough to force their hand.
However, some notable faces around the league are beginning to think that this year's top pick is beginning to reveal itself in the weeks ahead of April's draft officially going down in Green Bay, WI, whether that be Tennessee, or another team making the call.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, he expects Miami quarterback to be the number-one pick in this year's draft, and "certainly" the first quarterback taken off the board.
"Zero chance that Cam Ward is going to make it to the Giants at three. Just not going to happen," Schefter said. "So, I expect that Cam Ward will be the number one pick in the draft –– whether that's Tennessee, or Cleveland, or the New York Giants making that pick. This is all a part of the process, right? You begin to evaluate all these guys. Teams do deeper and deeper dives into them... The conversations I've had have convinced me that Cam Ward will be the number one pick, and certainly the first quarterback off the board."
Since his final season at Miami came to a close, Ward's stock has only jumped up the board, now residing as the most likely candidate to slot in at number-one overall for the 2025 draft. And as the Titans currently hold that pick, it's hard to see a deal coming to form unless a team offers up an undeniable haul to get the rights to selecting him.
Ward showed out during his 2024 campaign at Miami, proving exactly why he could be capable of being a future face of the franchise –– posting 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through his 13 games.
For a Tennessee offense coveting a long-term answer at quarterback, Ward could be that guy. A 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller with elite arm talent and solid athleticism for the position. If the Titans are on board with the consensus evaluation of the Miami product, the move could be all but finalized at number-one.
Still, more pre-draft interviews and workouts still need to go down in the weeks leading up April's draft, but it seems an early frontrunner has finally emerged.
The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 24th at Lambeau Field.
