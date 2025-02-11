A.J. Brown Not Only Former Titans WR to Win Super Bowl
A.J. Brown and DeAndre Hopkins got all of the Tennessee Titans-themed Super Bowl attention in the days leading up to the big game but there was another former member of the franchise that got to shower in the confetti at the end of it all.
With the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, both Brown and former Titans receiver Kyle Phillips got their first-career Super Bowl rings. Phillips has officially gone from worst to first, as he was waived by Tennessee in August before spending the season on the Eagles practice squad, making him eligible for a ring.
Though Phillips doesn't have the star-studded impact Brown does, he received notable reps during his time in Tennessee. After being a fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA, Phillips appeared in 17 games for the team over the next two seasons, totaling 23 catches for 259 yards. He also returned nine punts for 85 yards.
During Super Bowl media week, Titans reporter Jim Wyatt spoke with Phillips about his time in Nashville and his experience with Philadelphia.
"I thought Nashville was wonderful," Phillips told Wyatt. "Love the city, love the people out there. Really enjoyed being out there and couldn't stay healthy on the field. The injuries were they what were and was just part of my journey. Now I'm here."
He added that he's made sure to study Brown in order to improve.
"I left Tennessee, had an injury and everything, so I got that right, and then got a call to come up here," Phillips told Wyatt. "And so signed here, and it's been great ever since. I've been able to practice in this study AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson, so really cool experience to just watch how they approach."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!