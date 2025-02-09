Could Titans Take Non-QB at No. 1?
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't exactly mean that they will keep it.
The Titans will have the opportunity to meet with the top quarterbacks in the draft class at this month's NFL Combine to determine if either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders are worth taking with the No. 1 overall pick.
If the Titans feel like they should draft someone else, they may look to trade down since they can get more value for the pick while still possibly nabbing the player they want, whether it be Penn State's Abdul Carter, Colorado's Travis Hunter or somebody else.
It's a simple concept. The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick, giving them the chance to draft any eligible player to start their draft class. They should take the player that they want. However, it's a little more nuanced than that.
Teams will line up potential pick packages to move up to No. 1 to take a quarterback, so in that regard, the Titans should look into trading the selection if they want someone else. However, if the Titans cannot find a trade that will get them the player that they want, they should question whether or not that is the right decision.
If they have a trade with a team like the New York Jets or Las Vegas Raiders to move down five or six spots, the player they may desire could no longer be on the board.
At the end of the day, the Titans will look to do what is best for them, regardless of how the optics look.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
