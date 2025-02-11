Titans Could Sign Chiefs OL After Super Bowl
It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans need some help on the offensive line.
This offseason, the Titans should aggressively pursue offensive linemen, and they may have a chance to acquire one of the best players in the trenches in the NFL.
Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith was named the best offensive lineman entering free agency this spring.
"Trey Smith has been one of the league’s better guards since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, though he just made his first Pro Bowl in 2024. This season, he ranked sixth among interior linemen in run block win rate, per ESPN, and had a career-best 2.3 percent blown block rate, according to Sports Info Solutions. He’ll only turn 26 years old in June," The 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta writes.
Smith, 25, started in all but one of the Chiefs' games since entering the league in 2021, and he has two Super Bowl rings to show for it. While he tried his best at acquiring a third, the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
With Smith no longer under contract by the Chiefs, he could be looking for a new home this offseason, and Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has a connection with the fourth-year pro from their time spent together in Kansas City.
Borgonzi saw Smith get drafted by the Chiefs and has witnessed him emerge into one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Therefore, he may be a natural fit for the Titans, who have a need at both right tackle and guard.
Dillon Radunz, the team's primary right guard in 2024, is a free agent, and the right tackle position needs a lot of help. Smith can fill in at either spot, so he may be worth it even if he costs a fortune.
