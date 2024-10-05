Analyst Blasts Titans With Brutal Take
Things look hopeless for the Tennessee Titans early in the 2024 NFL season.
The Titans did beat the Miami Dolphins for their first win of the year this past Monday, but the Dolphins were missing Tua Tagovailoa and are one of the only teams that looks more hapless than Tennessee right now.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon lit into the Titans, essentially saying that there isn't much to be excited about in Tennessee the rest of the way.
"It will become increasingly difficult to comment on this going-nowhere team and its collection of mediocre quarterbacks surrounded by a plethora of players that are either beyond their primes or never hit 'em," Gagnon wrote.
Yeesh, that's bad.
The Titans actually appeared to be a sleeper team heading into the season as a result of a rather decent-looking roster on paper. But the game isn't played on paper.
Plus, Tennessee's success in 2024 largely hinged on the performance of quarterback Will Levis, who has looked awful through the first several weeks and ended up getting injured after just four passes versus Miami. Mason Rudolph then led the Titans to victory.
Tennessee has a bye in Week 5, but Levis—who is dealing with an AC joint sprain—may be ready to go against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.
The question is, would the Titans be better off with Rudolph under center?
Even if they would, Rudolph doesn't exactly inspire a ton of confidence, which makes you wonder if Tennessee was better off losing out for the remainder of the season and then drafting a quarterback.
The Titans could very well end up selling off some pieces between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. What they do during that period of time will tell us a lot about the direction of the team going forward.
