Titans' Cam Ward Shares Lofty Goals for Next Season

Much has been made of the Tennessee Titans' 3-12 campaign; with only two games remaining, most have made their mind up on the team by now, one way or another. Even so, despite the 2025-26 season being thoroughly over from an objective perspective, fans have found sudden solace in the skyrocketing improvement of rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Having led the Titans to two wins in their last three contests, Ward went from an opening season drenched in mediocrity to one widely lauded for flashes of elite promise. Tennessee will miss the postseason - and by a wide margin - but it seems that they've found their first consistent signal caller since Ryan Tannehill.

For a franchise long in the gutter, that's a trade you take, whether or not it means a multitude of embarrassing losses along the way. Now more than ever, the Titans are on the precipice of being "back."

Setting Lofty Goals

And, as tracked by a post on X (Twitter), Ward is setting lofty goals for himself to continue to grow moving forward.

According to the post, "Cam Ward is currently 5th in the NFL in pass attempts. He will be 4th after this week (passing Patrick Mahomes), but said he would like to be first every year." While the statistic that the second-year QB already owns is impressive enough, the kicker comes in the second half of the blurb: Ward is coming for the top spot.

Cam Ward is currently 5th in the NFL in pass attempts. He will be 4th after this week (passing Patrick Mahomes), but said he would like to be first every year. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) December 23, 2025

Coming For the Top Spot

As Ward competes with "upperclassmen," if you will, at his position, the rookie's reputation has shifted his perception into one that is expected to spearhead the Titans into a new era under an incoming head coach hire. What's more? Ward is already embracing his role at the team's nexus, and that includes being involved in decisions like the aforementioned one.

Ward has expressed a desire to be kept in the loop regarding the Titans' next HC publicly and, further, exhibits an obvious care for his unit in spite of their current winning inevitably impacting the draft.

So long as Tennessee keeps winning football games, their 2026 NFL Draft stock will continue to fall. Of course, to an apparently confident Ward and company, who they bring in is less important than their current group finally finding their groove.

The freshman passer is just getting started in Nashville. If his recent development is any indication, the goals he's set for himself may soon be left in the rearview mirror, just like his shaky start to this year already has been.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿