Titans Rookie Might Have Immediate Impact
The Tennessee Titans rookie class will be led by quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, he may not be the only first-year player making noise in the upcoming season.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan thinks fourth-round wide receiver Elic Ayomanor could play a large role for the Titans in his first season in the NFL.
"The Tennessee Titans have some veterans currently sitting atop the depth chart in Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and Van Jefferson," Sullivan wrote.
"However, fourth-round rookie Elic Ayomanor could be carving himself a role within the offense. The Stanford product has been making plays throughout the offseason and has the size — 6-foot-2, 206 pounds — to be a boundary receiver for Cam Ward pretty early."
Ayomanor wasn't even the first wide receiver taken by the Titans in the draft. That title belongs to Florida Gators wideout Chimere Dike, but Ayomanor is looking like the more pro-ready prospect.
With Ridley serving as the team's leading receiver on the inside, the Titans need an outside receiver that is capable of taking the top off of a defense. Ayomanor can be that for Tennessee.
There is still a long way to go between now and the start of the season, as training camp should dictate what the depth chart looks like for the Titans. However, Ayomanor has already made an impact on the coaching staff, and it looks like he could be one of Ward's top targets immediately as their careers begin.
If Ayomanor can emerge into a strong player for the Titans, the team will be much closer towards competing for division titles again.
Ayomanor, Ward and the rest of the Titans are on summer break for the time being, but the clock is ticking on the offseason with training camp beginning on July 22.
