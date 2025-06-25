Titans Division Has Worst QB Play
The Tennessee Titans have been part of a struggling AFC South over the last several years, and they have often been the laughingstock of the league.
Going into the 2025 season, that statement remains true, especially when it comes to the quarterback play.
NFL.com columnist Nick Shook ranked all eight divisions by their quarterbacks, and the AFC South came in dead last.
"I like to think of the AFC South as the division with the greatest untapped potential," Shook wrote.
"Ward arrives as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is being given the keys to the Titans right off the bat. If everything falls into place, all four franchises should have their answers under center and vault up the rankings. But that if is currently teetering like a Jenga tower headed toward the endgame."
There is a lot of promise in the other quarterbacks in the division, all of whom were taken in the top four of one of the last five drafts. Trevor Lawrence went first overall in 2021, and he has led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs once, winning a single postseason game.
C.J. Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has led the Houston Texans to consecutive division titles and a win in each of his first two seasons in the playoffs. As for No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson, he may be on his last legs as a starter.
Richardson was injured for most of his rookie season, and those problems bled into the 2024 campaign as well. He was benched in favor of veteran Joe Flacco, and he looks to be in a quarterback battle with Daniel Jones going into the 2025 season.
Ward may be able to sneak by with the Titans if he is able to outperform these suspect quarterbacks in the AFC South.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!