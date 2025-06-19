Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Titans' Cam Ward vs. Travis Hunter
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter will always be connected as division rivals and the first two picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The pair were both Heisman finalists, with Hunter coming out on top, but NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt believes Ward will have more of an impact in the pros.
"We're asking if the number one overall pick in the draft, who is going to start at quarterback, will have a bigger impact than this guy playing corner or wide receiver," Brandt said h/t A to Z Sports writer Craig Smith.
"I don't care if Travis Hunter also coaches and punts and kicks field goals and mops up the locker room and drives the team bus and flies the team plane. It's Cam Ward, and I have this apologetic tone because we should know better."
"We're not the other shows. We're supposed to be the people's show of football on the ground floor. We're not afraid to do a segment with those logos here, the Titans' logo here, and the Jags' logo. We're not ripped off the air because we're not showing a Cowboys star or Aaron Rodgers' face. This is a real conversation about who's gonna be more impactful, Travis Hunter or - what are we doing?"
Brandt felt very passionate about Ward taking this debate home, mainly because of his position. Ultimately, the Titans knew they needed to have a difference-maker join the team with the No. 1 overall pick, and Ward has a better chance of doing that.
Brandt isn't saying Hunter won't have an impact, but it will be limited compared to Ward just based on their positions alone.
Ward and the Titans face Hunter's Jaguars on Nov. 30 in their first NFL meeting against one another.
