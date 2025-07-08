Analyst Makes Unfortunate Titans Prediction
The Tennessee Titans are coming off of a last place finish in the AFC South for the 2024 campaign.
They are doing everything in their power to try and make sure that isn't the case, but that doesn't mean things will work out the way they want it to.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the Titans will finish last place again, citing a weak supporting cast around No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
"Tennessee Titans fans should be excited about No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward. He can make throws all over the field, extend plays with his legs and finish drives on quarterback keepers," Moton wrote.
"However, Tennessee has a below-average supporting cast around him."
"Besides wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Titans don't have a receiver playing at peak performance in his prime years. Van Jefferson hasn't recorded more than 24 receptions in a season since 2021. Tyler Lockett has seen a sharp decline in receiving yards over the last three years. Treylon Burks has battled injuries, hindering his ability to establish consistency in three seasons."
The Titans are hitching their wagon to Ward, hoping he can become the quarterback that can guide the team to the playoffs in the upcoming season.
However, Rome wasn't built in a day, and there's a good chance the Titans won't be either. Ward will need time to develop.
While Ward's early returns appear promising, it will take more than him to turn the ship around. If he can set the tone, it could lead the Titans in the right direction, but the team should expect some growing pains while he is under center in the NFL for the first time.
Ward and the Titans will report to training camp on July 22.
