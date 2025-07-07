Titans DB Named Greatest Player to Wear Unique Number
The Tennessee Titans have a talented secondary hoping to make an impact in the upcoming season.
Safety Amani Hooker is entering his seventh season with the team, and he has built quite a reputation for himself around the league.
Hooker wears No. 37, which is a rare number, even for defensive backs, but CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin named him the best player with his jersey number in the NFL.
"The Titans haven't exactly been a recent beacon of hope, but Hooker quietly logged a career-high five interceptions to help lead an underrated defense in 2024. He could be due for a big deal," Benjamin wrote.
Only 20 players around the league wore No. 37 last season and Hooker had by far the best value of anyone in that distinguished group.
Hooker's teammate, L'Jarius Sneed, wears one number higher at No. 38, and Benjamin named him the best at his jersey number as well.
"Speaking of big deals, Sneed got one upon his acquisition from the Chiefs in 2024, only to miss all but five games due to injury in his Titans debut. Still, he's been an All-Pro cover man when upright," Benjamin wrote.
Only 30 players wore No. 38 last season, and while New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson could have been in line for the recognition, Sneed snags it instead based off of previous years' work.
Sneed struggled a lot in his first season with Tennessee, but there's reason to believe that could be behind him now.
Sneed is working towards getting healthy and he is expected to be ready when the Titans report to the practice facility for training camp on July 22. The team's first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
