Analyst Projects More Regression For Titans
The Tennessee Titans can only go up after finishing with the league's worst record at 3-14 this past season.
However, Pro Football Network writer Sean Neumann disagrees with that sentiment. He thinks the Titans might only have two wins in them for the upcoming season.
"You can take a quarterback first overall, but you can’t expect to finish in first place immediately. That’s precisely what PFSN predicts the Tennessee Titans will do in 2025," Neumann wrote.
"Head coach Brian Callahan will understandably be focused on Ward’s development and performance. It’s well known that he needs to develop his mechanics and reads, and will do so at the highest levels."
"The Titans are in the middle of a complete rebuild that will have to protect their most significant asset, Ward, while positioning themselves to build through the draft and free agency."
"All things considered, two or three wins are in line for the Titans."
While Ward has the chance to elevate the team's quarterback play, there are concerns from all across the roster when it comes to the Titans. They don't have solidified improvements at any one position, even on the offensive line, which is where they spent the most money this offseason.
While Dan Moore Jr. could be an upgrade from what the Titans had a year ago, he could continue to regress after allowing 12 sacks last season. On top of that, the team doesn't have a solidified pass rusher to replace the production of Harold Landry III, who was cut before signing with the New England Patriots earlier this spring.
The Titans have reasons why they could improve, but there is also a lack of certainty with these moves, and Ward cannot be asked to shoulder all of that responsibility. He needs a supporting cast around him.
