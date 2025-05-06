Analyst Questions Titans QB Cam Ward's Impact
The Tennessee Titans are hoping that a quarterback change could be the answer to their problems.
The Titans struggled last season, finishing in a tie for the league's worst record at 3-14 thanks to a mediocre offense at best that could not take care of the ball to save their life.
That's why the team drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, but that doesn't fully answer all of the Titans' questions.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin questions whether Ward's impact will be enough to improve the team.
"It might be a silly question, given previous quarterback Will Levis' penchant for giving the ball away. Ward's live arm also comes with a backyard style, though. If he meshes instantly with vets like Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, maybe there's a way the Titans sneak into playoff relevance," Benjamin wrote.
The answer to this question won't be revealed until the season once Ward is in action slinging it in the offense. All the Titans need to see are some flashes that Ward can be the real deal.
Given the fact that he was a No. 1 overall pick, he will likely be given at least two seasons, or possibly three, to prove that he can be the guy for the Titans. Should the Titans tap into that potential, they can then figure out what the next steps are moving forward in the rebuild.
The hope is that Ward connects with the new pieces general manager Mike Borgonzi acquired in free agency and the draft, allowing the Titans to have a more dynamic offense that will make them competitive in more games this season.
If that ends up not being the case, it may be time to point the finger at the coaching staff.
