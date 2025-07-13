Analyst Slams Titans For $10 Million Signing
The Tennessee Titans have a promising defense, but that doesn't mean it was perfect last season.
The team really needed to add a pass rusher, so they signed Dre'Mont Jones to a one-year deal from the Seattle Seahawks.
ESPN insider Seth Walder explained why he wasn't a fan of the Titans signing Jones.
"One free agency move I did not like was signing Jones at one year, $10 million. It's a substantial pay cut from his previous contract with the Seahawks, but for good reason -- he never lived up to that deal. In fact, with more seasons of data, Jones' 2022 contract season with Denver seems to be an outlier," Walder wrote.
"The Titans cut edge rusher Harold Landry III in a cost-saving move that made sense given Tennessee's timeline to success and Landry's age (29). The Titans got the best of the Cowboys in dealing linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., getting the Cowboys to pick up Murray's contract (he's due $7.5 million in 2025) and a seventh-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a sixth-round pick, despite Murray coming off a poor season. Tennessee also made a good value trade with the Seahawks early in the second round of the draft."
Jones, 28, is still chasing the success he had in his final year with the Broncos, where he recorded 6.5 sacks and 47 tackles.
He'll have a chance to do that in Tennessee as he'll be tasked with filling in Landry's vacancy in the pass rush rotation. Landry had nine sacks or more in three of the last four seasons, so Jones needs to play his best football yet in order to truly replace him.
Jones and the rest of the Titans are soaking up their final days of summer before the season begins. The Titans are getting to the practice facility for training camp on July 22.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!