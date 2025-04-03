Analyst: Titans Could Still Trade Top Pick
The Tennessee Titans are still in possession of the No. 1 overall pick despite speculation that it would have been traded by now.
However, with just three weeks until the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans are still slated to select first.
CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards questions whether that will still be the case when the Titans are on the clock.
"Tennessee has maintained that it is open to trading out of the No. 1 overall selection. However, everything the organization has done this offseason supports the idea that it is going to stick and pick Ward," Edwards writes.
"Former second-round pick Will Levis obviously has talent, but head coach Brian Callahan was clearly frustrated by his decision-making last season. This offseason, the Titans have signed two veteran offensive linemen. Those investments were made to protect some combination of Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle? Unless they are a surprise contender for Kirk Cousins, the stage seems to be set for Ward."
Anything can happen in the weeks leading up to the draft, and the Titans likely haven't shut the door completely on a trade, but it would have to take an offer that they could not refuse in order to make it happen.
The likeliest trade partner for the Titans, the New York Giants, are slated to pick at No. 3, but they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in recent weeks to team up with Tommy DeVito in their quarterback room, making a choice to take Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders more unlikely.
A team like the New Orleans Saints or Pittsburgh Steelers could throw their hat in the ring, but a trade likely would have happened by now if there was genuine interest from either team.
The Titans and the rest of the league will participate in the draft from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
