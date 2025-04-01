Titans HC Issues Huge Injury Update on Star DB
The Tennessee Titans are on the verge of getting their star cornerback in the lineup extremely soon.
According to an injury update from head coach Brian Callahan at the annual owners meeting in Florida, he revealed that Titans defensive back L'Jarius Sneed should be ready ahead of this year's training camp.
The development comes as a major step in the right direction for Sneed, as well as the entire Titans' secondary unit.
Sneed was limited to just five showings last season due to a lingering quad injury and eventually year-ending surgery, effectively taking a big hit to Tennessee's pass coverage after signing him to a lucrative multi-year contract earlier that offseason.
However, with a few months' rest and recovery, Sneed seems to be on an upward trend to be back in the fold for 2025, and could even be ready to go for Week One of the regular season.
During Sneed's last healthy campaign, he played in 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, posting 78 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions en route to their Super Bowl-winning season. He then found his way to a four-year, $76.4 million deal with Tennessee soon after.
With Sneed back in the mix next to Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on the outside, or perhaps next to another name picked up in the draft for the cornerback room, it should lead to big things for this Titans defense looking for growth from last season.
Tennessee was the league's second-best defense for passing yards allowed per game, yet bizarrely ranked 30th in scoring defense, meaning this unit has a bit of upside to bank on, yet still has tons of room for improvement.
Perhaps with Sneed back for 2025, maybe he can be the catalyst this Titans defense needs to have a massive year underway.
