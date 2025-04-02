Analyst: Titans Shouldn't Complicate Top Pick
The Tennessee Titans have known about holding the No. 1 overall pick for nearly three months, and they have been mulling their decision ever since.
The Titans could go in a few different directions with the pick, taking either of the top defensive prospects in Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, or they could get a new franchise quarterback in Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
In recent weeks, Ward has emerged as the top prospect for the No. 1 overall pick, and even though the other options are still plausible for the Titans, NFL.com analyst Marc Ross believes Tennessee should go with the consensus.
"The Tennessee Titans shouldn't overthink what to do with the No. 1 overall pick," Ross writes.
"General manager Mike Borgonzi recently said "everything is still on the table" when it comes to the most coveted slot in the draft, and although they might be tempted to take the best player in the draft in Abdul Carter or the historically unique Travis Hunter, or even to trade out of the top pick, there is one obvious option: Drafting Cam Ward. The Miami quarterback has the potential to totally transform a franchise in the same way Jayden Daniels did in Washington last year and C.J. Stroud did in Houston two seasons ago."
Drafting Ward with the No. 1 overall pick would mean that the Titans would officially punt on the idea of Will Levis being the team's franchise quarterback just two years after taking him with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Titans have a new general manager in town in Borgonzi, so nobody who was added to the team during the Ran Carthon era should feel safe, including Levis.
