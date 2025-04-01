Cam Ward to Titans Momentum Growing
The Tennessee Titans are still a couple of weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, but it is becoming far more likely for them to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.
Ward, who turns 23 in May, has been viewed as the undisputed top pick in the NFL Draft since the NFL Scouting Combine. Before that, he was in contention for the top pick next to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Penn State's Abdul Carter and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes there is even more momentum now for Ward to end up with the Titans.
"For a while, it looked as if Tennessee preferred to sell the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, with the New York Giants reported as a favorite to acquire the selection," Benjamin writes.
"Even recently, ESPN reported the Titans were still open to offers, despite increased interest in Ward, the Miami prospect. And that's probably true; why wouldn't a rebuilding franchise entertain an expansion of its 2025 draft capital? No one else appears so enamored with Ward that they'd be willing to pay a premium to move up, however. And at the end of the day, the Titans still badly need a signal-caller of the future. Is Ward the best or most NFL-ready player in the draft? Perhaps not, but his upside as a gifted gunslinger may necessitate his landing in Nashville."
The Titans don't have to make a decision until April 24, and they should keep an open mind up until then, but the longer Tennessee keeps the pick, the more likely it will be that Ward hears his name from commissioner Roger Goodell as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!