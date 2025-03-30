Could Titans, Giants Still Make Trade Involving No. 1 Pick?
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but speculation has been rampant about whether or not they would trade the top selection.
A team that has been hot on radars is the New York Giants. The team needs a quarterback and is only two spots away at No. 3. Naturally, a deal between the two teams would make sense.
However, interest appears to have waned from that idea after the Giants signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. Bringing both on board, along with Tommy DeVito, makes it unlikely that New York would trade up in the draft to get the No. 1 pick and add to that traffic jam in the quarterback room.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox isn't closing the door on the idea quite yet, proposing a trade between the two teams that would net the Titans the No. 3 pick, No. 34 and a 2026 first-round pick.
"The New York Giants have signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson within the past week, but neither is a long-term solution for them," Knox writes.
"Adding two veterans was smart because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are both under pressure to win now. Daboll helped deliver a playoff season in 2022, but New York has struggled to get back on track since."
This deal makes more sense for the Titans than it does with the Giants, but if this trade were to happen, it likely would have gotten done. The signings of both Winston and Wilson within days of each other suggests that the Giants are not willing to take a quarterback with this class.
They are holding out for the 2026 class, but the Titans have the chance to take the top quarterback this year, and it may be in their best interest to take him.
