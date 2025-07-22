Offensive Line Should Shape Titans Season
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season knowing what their starting offensive line will be.
It's a massive shift from the year before with a different starter in three of the five positions, but all signs point to the team being better.
ESPN analyst Seth Walder listed the Titans offensive line as the team's X-Factor for the season.
"This is a roundabout answer to developing rookie quarterback Cameron Ward, but there's a wide range of outcomes for this group," Walder wrote.
"New left tackle Dan Moore Jr. is coming off a solid pass protection season with the Steelers but has been unreliable. Left guard Peter Skoronski is a young, ascending player, while Lloyd Cushenberry III has been a good pass-protecting center recently but ranked last in pass block win rate there last year. Guard Kevin Zeitler is always good, but he is 35. Second-year lineman JC Latham was OK in pass protection last season at left tackle, but he's moving to right tackle. So, the upside is there, but there's downside, too."
The Titans should be better than they were last season when they boasted one of the worst offensive lines in the league. However, they may not be able to hit the marks they need to in order to be a very good team.
Moore will need to play on the level of his four-year, $82 million contract and Cushenberry will have to be healthy after tearing his Achilles last season in November. On top of that, Zeitler will have to keep playing at a high level despite playing into his mid 30's.
The improvements make the Titans a better team for the upcoming season, but how high the team will jump will be determined on health and fit into the scheme put in place.
