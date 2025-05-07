Analysts Name Titans Best Draft Class
The Tennessee Titans are excited to work with the nine players they selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Beginning with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, the Titans selected players who could have a big impact on the team for the 2025 season and beyond.
ESPN analyst Field Yates named the Titans as the best draft class in the league.
"It's not a stretch in my eyes to think that each of the Titans' first six selections will contribute this season, and Ward is the only rookie quarterback that I expect to start Week 1," Yates wrote.
"Tennessee worked hard to build up the infrastructure around Ward on Day 3, with receiver Chimere Dike, tight end Gunnar Helm and Ayomanor having a shot to earn a role out of the gates. I'm excited about the future in Nashville."
Those sentiments were echoed by ESPN reporter Dan Graziano, who believes the Titans got the most improvement at the biggest position.
"I'm not sure anyone else got their Week 1 starting quarterback in this draft, so that puts Tennessee right out in the front," Graziano wrote.
"And a good number of their other picks should get a chance to make an impact early on this roster. In particular, I wouldn't be surprised to see fourth-round wide receiver Elic Ayomanor outperform his draft spot."
Graziano's colleague, Seth Walder, also agreed with the Titans being the best draft class.
"I took a long look at the Patriots for this question. But the possibility of Tennessee getting an average-ish starting QB performance out of Ward would be such a huge upgrade from last season. It has to be the Titans," Walder wrote.
Ward has a chance to lift the Titans out of the basement, and he has potential targets he can work with as well, making him well-positioned to start his career off strong.
