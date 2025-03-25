Ravens Sign Former Titans CB

All Titans

After being released just over a week ago by the Tennessee Titans, this cornerback is headed to the AFC North.

Kevin Sinclair

Dec 8, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (13) runs onto the field during intros against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, as first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens have signed former Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie

Per a post on X via Rapoport, it's a one-year minimum deal while Tennessee owes Awuzie $7.5-million.

A native of San Jose, the 6-foot, 202-pound pro was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys where Awuzie remained through the 2020 season. The former Colorado Buffalo played in 49 games in Dallas, totaling 213 total tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries. 

Awuzie suffered a hamstring injury in his final year as a Cowboy, limiting him to just eight games. 

He was off to Cincinnati ahead of the 2021 season. Over three seasons with the Bengals (2021-2023), Awuzie put together 156 total tackles, two interceptions, and 25 pass breakups across 27 games (missing all but eight matchups in 2022 due to tearing his ACL while covering Amari Cooper). 

Just over a year ago (March 14, 2024), Awuzie signed a three–year, $36-million contract with the Titans that included nearly $23-million in guaranteed salary, and a $7.5-million signing bonus. He immediately started opposite cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. 

Unfortunately for the veteran cornerback, Awuzie suffered a groin injury in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, leading to a disappointing year in Tennessee. 

He logged just seven starts, recording 26 total tackles, an interception, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

On March 15, Awuzie was released by the Titans. 

Now the eight-year NFL veteran has a new start in the AFC North.

